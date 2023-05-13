Phillip Schofield ‘confronted’ Holly Willoughby in ‘tense’ phone call after feud ‘exposed’

Phillip Schofield is reported to have had a “tense” phone call with Holly Willoughby amid rumours of their rift.

Just days ago, it was reported that the This Morning hosts, who have presented the show together for 14 years, are “hardly speaking.” Phil then even released a statement admitting the “last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us” – which came after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was convicted of child sex offences.

However, as their alleged feud became public, Phillip has apparently called Holly to discuss their fallout playing out.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are apparently ‘not as close as they once were’ (Credit: YouTube)

Holly and Phil rift: TV stars have ‘tense’ phone call

Despite being a solid unit for over a decade by fronting shows together like This Morning and Dancing On Ice, it was reported last week that Holly and Phil are “not as close as they once were.” And now, it has been claimed that as rumours began to swirl about their fall out, a “devastated” Phil called up his co-star and pal.

A source said: “Things have been difficult between them, but for it to play out so publicly was the last thing Phil was ever expecting. He has spoken with Holly over the phone about how this all played out.”

The insider added to The Sun: “He’s devastated by it all and is incredibly upset.”

ED! has approached a representative for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for comment.

Phil apparently had a ‘tense’ phone call with Holly (Credit: YouTube)

Holly fears there’s ‘no way back’ for Phil friendship

It comes after it was reported that Holly fears there’s “no way back” with co-host Phil. According to MailOnline, Holly is considering her future alongside Phillip after 14 years hosting the ITV daytime series.

The outlet claims the 42-year-old presenter is taking advice from those close to her on the next stages of her career.

Holly is also said to have been surprised by Phillip’s emotional outpouring in which he told The Sun how Holly is his “rock” as well as admitting times recently “haven’t been easy for either of us.”

The two have hosted This Morning for 14 years together (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly’s pals urge her to ‘ditch’ Paul

However, friends of Holly have apparently slammed the statement to MailOnline as a “betrayal.” The site also reports Holly’s loved ones are urging her to “ditch” Phil.

The presenting duo received widespread backlash last year for apparently ‘skipping’ the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Then, last month, Phillip’s brother stood trial for sexually abusing a teenage boy. However, Phillip reportedly kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s trial which left her “deeply upset.”

