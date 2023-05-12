Old footage of Holly Willoughby emerges and… what’s happened to her accent?!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has left TikTok viewers confused by the difference between her old accent and how she sounds now.

In a short, old video posted to TikTok, Holly chats to Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh about fellow bandmate Cheryl’s admirable crying technique.

But even though Holly and Kimberley are talking about how envious they are of how “beautiful” Cheryl looks while crying, viewers were distracted by the This Morning presenter’s accent which sounds notably thicker than how she speaks today.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby sounds VERY different in resurfaced clip

According to the TikTok users, Holly’s old accent in the resurfaced clip sounds unrecognisable from what she sounds like today. In fact, one viewer even speculated that the change must have been a result of her getting “prime TV media training”.

Holly off of TOWIE!

Most commenters were in disbelief at how the presenter sounded in the video, in comparison to how she sounds now. One social media user quipped: “Holly off of TOWIE,” while another more mean viewer wrote: “Just shows how false Holly is now, her voice was much better than the squeaky voice she has now.”

Another person couldn’t believe what they were hearing and cheekily wrote: “Holly?! Is that Stacy Solomon?” Meanwhile, another quipped: “God Holly’s accent has changed!” Another joked: “How common is Holly?!” “Holly sounds so different,” said another.

Holly Willoughby on the set of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, not everyone that watched the clip thought the change was that dramatic, with some even expressing how much they liked it. “I think she sounds great,” said one Holly fan. “Holly doesn’t sound that different,” said another.

Reminscing on her Celebrity Juice days, despite the clip not being from the show, another fan declared: “Celebrity Juice Holly is the best.”

