Peter Andre gives update about ‘unwell’ mum as his dad issues desperate plea to singer

Peter Andre gave fans an update on the health of his mum earlier today (Wednesday April 13).

The Mysterious Girl singer has previously addressed how his mum Thea is “really declining“.

He recently spent time in Australia with his parents and other relatives for the first time since the pandemic began.

But having returned from Oz, Peter admits he is considering spending more time Down Under to be with his mum.

Peter Andre spoke about his mum on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre on his mum and her health

Last month, while abroad, Peter shared a poignant family image that touched his Instagram followers.

The pic, taken from behind, showed Pete’s dad Savvas and Thea as she used a walking frame.

In his latest update, Peter told host Christine Lampard he hopes to find a way to make it over to Australia again.

And following a suggestion from Christine about hosting I’m A Celebrity programming, Peter indicated he had some food for thought.

Will Peter head back to Australia permanently?

Having spoken about helping son Junior out with his budding music career, Peter mentioned his mum.

“I’ve made no secret that Mum is not very well at the moment,” he said.

“I finally got to go and see her.”

My dad said: ‘Why don’t you do some jobs in Australia?’

Peter continued by noting how his family wondered whether if he worked near them more, that might help allay concerns.

He went on: “So my dad said: ‘Why don’t you do some jobs in Australia?’

“I was like: ‘Yeah, I really want to start doing that.”

A return to Oz for Peter Andre? (Credit: ITV)

‘Definitely something I’d consider’

Peter also noted how he would need to balance out his commitments on opposite sides of the world.

“Obviously I’ve got my family here and it is trying to find a way of finding a way to do both,” he said.

“So maybe the spin-off show for I’m A Celebrity is a good one for them to let me present.

“That way I can go back, be a part of it and I can be near home.

“So it is definitely something I’d consider.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

