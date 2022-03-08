Peter Andre shares heartbreaking news about his beloved mum

Peter Andre has given a heartbreaking update on his mother’s health.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, is gearing up to turn 50 and recently celebrated being able to see his parents again soon.

His family live in Australia and the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them apart for two years.

However, he has now shared sad news with his fans.

Peter Andre – seen with wife Emily – has opened up about his mother’s declining health (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre gives update on his mother’s health

In his latest New magazine column, the dad of four says his mum Thea’s health is declining.

Read more: Peter Andre admits having another baby with wife Emily is ‘not off the cards’

He said: “I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually, my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally.

“The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.

“But everything else is going well and I feel great,” he added.

Peter Andre has been apart from his parents for two years (Credit: Splashnews)

What else did Peter say about his parents?

Peter has been open about his devastation about being away from his family for so long.

He recently opened up about his joy about being able to return to Australia to see them.

The singer even confessed that he’s considered moving Down Under full time. However, he’s stated that such a drastic lifestyle change would be hard considering his children are still young.

Read more: Peter Andre shares sweet messages from daughters Princess and Amelia

“My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much,” said the star earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Another baby for Pete and Emily?

Meanwhile, Peter has also revealed that having another baby with his wife, Emily, isn’t off the cards.

Peter has previously said that he doesn’t want to be changing nappies in his fifties. However, when asked about this, Peter seemed to backtrack slightly.

He told OK! that it “wasn’t off the cards”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.