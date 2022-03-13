Peter Andre fans advise him to enjoy ‘precious’ time as he shares picture of frail mum

Peter Andre has melted fans’ hearts with his latest picture of his frail mum and dad on Instagram.

The singer, 49, is currently visiting his family Down Under for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

His son Junior, 16, has joined Peter for the trip and “emotional” reunion with the reality star’s siblings and parents.

Peter Andre’s brother Michael and sister Debbie joined him and Junior in a GMB appearance last Friday (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre issues mum update

In his latest Instagram update earlier today (Sunday March 13), Peter shared a poignant image of parents Thea and Savvas.

He has previously revealed his concerns for his mum’s “declining” health.

The picture, taken from behind them, showed Peter’s mum walking with the assistance of a walking frame.

Accompanied by Peter’s brother Mike, the snap was captioned: “My parents.”

Peter also credited his sibling for supporting his mum as he offered a guiding hand to her back.

Mike appears to have uploaded a similar shot to his own social media account two days ago. That picture, however, did not contain him in the frame.

In that image, their father has his hand placed on their mother’s back. Mike captioned it: “66 Years of marriage and my dad is still there to support her…”

And in the comments section, Peter praised the photo: “This picture is everything.”

How fans reacted to Peter Andre’s photo of his mum and dad

Fans and followers were very moved by the image Peter shared earlier today.

Dozens of commenters posted emojis of red hearts and red hearted-eyes emojis to express how tender they found it.

Many fans also hailed the pic as “precious”.

“Truly beautiful, family is so precious,” one person summed it up for several others.

“Precious times,” concluded another.

Make the most of the time, it’s so precious.

“Treasure them always,” urged someone else.

Another observer commented: “Nothing like quality time with your parents!”

Peter also shared a snap of himself and Junior earlier today… has the son finally caught up with the dad? (Credit: Instagram)

“Family is always number one. Enjoy and cherish each moment,” insisted another.

One emotional onlooker related: “This is so moving to see. I miss my parents so much every day, so cherish yours which you do every moment.”

And yet another gushed: “Adorable. Make the most of the time, it’s so precious.”

