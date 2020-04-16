Paul Sinha reassures fans of The Chase he isn’t leaving

ITV's The Chase favourite Paul Sinha has reassured his loyal fanbase that he isn't leaving the popular quiz show.

The quiz whizz, 49, had fans worried after a story emerged that a new quizzer is set to join the show.

However, he tweeted to his 145,000 Twitter followers that he has no plans of leaving.

He tweeted: "If anyone's wondering re the new Chaser, nobody is leaving, I'm in rude health and kicking the crap out of quiz."

Pau Sinha says he won't be leaving The Chase (Image credit: ITV)

Clearly delighted with his message and many of his followers tweeted their relief at the news.

Delighted fans

One wrote: "Great to hear, Paul!" and another replied with: "Jolly good, we love seeing you on The Chase."

A third tweeted: "Great stuff long may you continue! Quick question: how do you keep that white suit clean! Very impressive!"

As for Paul's "rude health" he is likely referring to recent reports that he has been suffering form suspected coronavirus.

His fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty spoke on Good Morning Britain earlier this month on how Paul was "quite ill".

Anne Hegerty says Paul has been quite unwell (Image credit: ITV)

She said: "My colleague Paul Sinha has been tweeting for about the last days on how he is really quite ill.

"We are hoping he is over the worst of it now."

Coronavirus fears

Paul confirmed her words by tweeting: "Although I can't be sure and I cant be tested it seems likely I have coronavirus.

"Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

The comedian turned quiz star revealed last year that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

People with pre-existing medical conditions are believed to be particularly susceptible to suffering badly from coronavirus.

The Chase's host Bradley Walsh (Image credit: ITV)

And while Paul says he is sticking around on The Chase, according to the new report he will soon be joined by a former contestant.

He appeared as a contestant on 2017 and despite banking £9000 for his team, he lost out due to his teammates' lower offers.

The team left with just £2700 - resulting in a Go Fund Me page set up to help raise money for Darragh's 'losses'.

