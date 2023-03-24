Paddy McGuinness shares exciting news on The One Show: ‘It’s not official yet’

Paddy McGuinness appeared on The One Show yesterday to promote his new show, Tempting Fortunes, and share some exciting news.

Paddy‘s new Channel 4 series sees him host a competition where 12 strangers trek across South Africa to reach a £300,000 prize at the finish line.

But that wasn’t the only exciting news that Paddy had as Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas quizzed him about a big boost for the star.

Paddy McGuinness teased exciting news on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Huge boost for Paddy McGuinness as he teases exciting news

Busted also joined Paddy McGuinness on The One Show as the band promoted their upcoming reunion tour. It led Jermaine Jenas to ask Paddy if he would return to his stand-up career.

Alex Jones also added: “Tell us, are you coming back to stand-up?”

Paddy confessed: “Well, we’re talking about doing something next year – but it’s not official yet.

“We’re just sorting stuff out.”

It sounds like a stand-up tour could be on the way for Paddy next year as a huge boost for the star.

He even added a joke to Busted at the end of the show: “When you guys said why we’re doing it and getting the band back together, all I was thinking in my head was ‘the taxman and a mortgage!”

Paddy’s new show, Tempting Fortune, begins on Channel 4 this Sunday (Credit: Channel 4)

Paddy and Christine split

The huge career boost will be happy news for Paddy after some recent blows in the past year.

He split from his wife Christine McGuinness last year after 15 years together. The pair have three children together and admitted it was a “difficult decision”.

Earlier this year it was also reported that two of Paddy’s shows – I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint – would not return for another series.

But with Paddy’s new show and a possible stand-up tour, it will no doubt be two huge boosts for the star.

Rumours have also swirled about Paddy and Kirsty Gallacher, although the pair confirmed they were “just friends”.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness addresses ex Christine’s documentary as she makes heartbreaking confession about marriage split

Are you excited for Paddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.