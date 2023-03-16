Paddy McGuinness addresses ex Christine’s documentary as she makes heartbreaking confession about marriage split

Paddy McGuinness has addressed Christine McGuinness’ documentary on her autism, which aired on BBC One last night.

Christine, who was diagnosed with autism in 2021 at the age of 33, explored the issues that women and girls with autism face in her new documentary – Unmasking My Autism.

Christine made a heartbreaking confession about her split from Paddy in the documentary, where she also shared her fears about dating.

Paddy McGuinness ‘very proud’ of estranged wife Christine

Christine and Paddy announced their split last year, but they still live together with their three children, Penelope, Leo and Felicity.

Christine also opened up about the sexual abuse she faced in her childhood in the documentary.

As the doc aired, Paddy admitted he was “very proud” of her.

It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad.

He wrote on Instagram: “Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting autism, particularly in women.

“It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad.”

Paddy and Christine’s three children also have autism, which they explored together in a previous BBC documentary.

Model Christine explored the issues that women with autism often face including susceptibility to eating disorders, sexual abuse and mental health issues.

Christine opened up about the split: ‘I can’t imagine living with anyone else’

Model Christine also opened up about her split from Paddy in the documentary, who she met when she was 19.

She confessed: “I was only 19 when I met Patrick and for the last 15 years my role has been wife and mum. When I got diagnosed I set out on a personal mission to figure out who I was.

“I’ve also separated with my husband and I’m just shedding my old identity, trying to figure out what my new one is.”

Christine explained her fears about dating since the split too.

She continued: “With things like my marriage, that’s massive. I’ve been with my husband since I was 19 so I’ve only ever had this one man in my life for 15 years.

“I can’t imagine living with anybody else, I don’t know what it’s like to date. I can’t remember being single. Now I’m in a position where I don’t know what to do with it.

“But then I am just going into a new chapter on my own which is petrifying for someone who doesn’t like change.”

Christine explained why she stayed with Paddy: ‘I don’t like change’

Christine also shared why she stayed in the relationship even though she was “unhappy”.

She explained: “When I met my husband that was a time when I felt very safe.

“I wonder if that’s why I stayed with him for 15 years. Being a single parent is an extremely vulnerable place to be and it petrifies me.

“I know I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change.”

