Kirsty Gallacher and Paddy McGuinness smile
News

Kirsty Gallacher makes confession about being ‘swept off her feet’ amid Paddy McGuinness romance rumours

She split from her husband back in 2015

By Réiltín Doherty

Kirsty Gallacher has admitted she would love to be “swept off her feet” following her split from husband Paul Sampson.

The comment came after Kirsty and TV’s Paddy McGuinness were reportedly spotted “getting cosy” last month.

And now Kirsty has admitted she’s ready for a “serious relationship”.

Kirsty Gallacher smiles at the Pride of Britain Awards
Telly star Kirsty Gallacher confessed she was ready to be ‘swept off her feet’ following split from husband Paul Sampson (Credit: Splash News)

Kirsty Gallacher ready to be ‘swept off her feet’ after split from husband

A friend downplayed the rumours about Kirsty and Paddy, claiming they were just “good friends”.

But Kirsty admitted that she’s ready for love during an appearance on Gabby Logan’s Mid Point podcast.

She confessed: “I would love to meet someone right now. I feel like I’m ready to meet someone now.”

Kirsty admitted she was previously in a relationship “18 months ago” but she “wasn’t in the right place at all”.

She added: “I am more ready now, I miss companionship, I would love someone to sweep me off my feet.”

The star also shared that she was on a dating app, but admitted she didn’t know if it was for her.

I would love someone to sweep me off my feet.

Her comments follow rumours about her friendship with former Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness.

Reports emerged suggesting they’d been spotted on a “date”, but a pal claimed it was just “friends and work colleagues catching up”.

Kirsty Gallacher poses with Paul Sampson in 2011
Kirsty Gallacher was married to husband Paul Sampson for five years (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Kirsty Gallacher’s ex-husband?

Kirsty admitted on the podcast that she hasn’t been in love for a “really long time”.

She was previously married to rugby player Paul Sampson, who she had dated since 1999.

The pair got married in 2010, and had two sons together, before splitting in 2015.

The GB News presenter previously admitted that she struggled after their divorce, which she said “gave her PTSD”.

She was linked to another rugby star, Danny Cipriani, in 2016.

She also reportedly dated actor Laurence Fox, and ex-boxing champion Johnny Nelson.

Paddy and Christine split

Paddy and Christine McGuinness, meanwhile, confirmed their split in July last year.

They were married for 11 years, and have three children together.

They shared on Instagram at the time: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate. But our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family.

“We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

