Paddy McGuinness is rumoured to be dating a Strictly Come Dancing star – nearly a year after he split from wife Christine.

The 49-year-old Top Gear host and 34-year-old model called it quits in July last year after 11 years of marriage.

But it appears that there might just be a new special lady in Paddy’s life, according to reports.

Christine and Paddy ended things last year (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness ‘on date’ after split from wife Christine

According to recent reports, Paddy and TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher were seen “getting cosy” on a night out at in Soho, Central London.

According to an onlooker, it was claimed their get-together looked like it was a date.

The source alleged to Mail Online: “They were sitting together, laughing together and looking cosy. If you walked past them you would most certainly think they were on a date.”

However, according to the publication, the pair’s pals played down the meeting – claiming they are “old friends and old work colleagues” and “try to catch up whenever he is in London”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Kirsty Gallacher and Paddy are ‘old friends’, pals claimed (Credit: CoverImages)

Kirsty single and ready to mingle

It comes just a week after sports presenter Kirsty confirmed that she is open to dating.

“I’m not with anyone in particular right now, but I’m very open to something. That would be really lovely,” she told Closer magazine.

Kirsty, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, divorced ex-England star Paul Sampson the same year.

The two were together for 16 years – five of which were spent married.

Paddy and Christine split after 11 years of marriage (Credit: BBC)

Christine split

Last year, Paddy announced that he had split from his wife Christine McGuiness after 11 years of marriage.

In July 2022, the duo publicly announced that they were separating on Instagram via a joint statement.

The former lovebirds wrote: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate. But our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family. We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family.”

