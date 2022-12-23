Christine McGuinness has opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to Paddy McGuinness.

The couple, who first started dating back in 2007, announced their separation earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.

They share three children, twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felicity.

In an interview with OK!, Christine has opened up about her marriage breakdown and how the couple kept their separation secret for months.

Christine McGuinness on her marriage breakdown

She revealed: “It’s been heartbreaking at times, but it’s been a while now. We separated quite early on in the year but didn’t say anything publicly until around summertime.”

Christine then confessed of the Paddy split: “We’ve dealt with the hardest bits in private, which I’m glad about.”

The TV star went on to insist that she’s doing her best to “keep smiling” and said that despite her heartbreak, she still feels “blessed”.

Christine continued: “You’ve just got to keep moving forward, keep smiling and focusing on all the positives. I really believe life is good and I’m very blessed.”

It’s not the first time Christine has given insight into their relationship breakdown.

Christine said they were going through a “difficult” time during an interview on Lorraine in July.

She said at the time: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain-sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible. We both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

Christine and Paddy announce split

Christine announced she was splitting up from her husband Paddy after 11 years of marriage this summer.

The couple, who had married in 2011, confirmed their separation on Instagram.

A statement from the pair said: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family. We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

“We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

