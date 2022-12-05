Paddy and Christine McGuinness ‘reunite’ following shock kissing pictures

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have “reunited” following the release of shock photos of Christine kissing Chelcee Grimes.

The model was spotted sharing a sweet moment with the singer some five months on from her split from Paddy.

Christine was snapped sharing a kiss with Chelcee (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness kisses Chelcee Grimes after split from Paddy

Over the weekend, Christine and Chelcee were spotted sharing a kiss.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the model and the singer can be seen sharing an intimate moment during a trip to the Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park over the weekend.

An onlooker spoke to the publication about what they’d seen.

“It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music,” they claimed.

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point,” they continued.

“They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.”

Christine and Chelcee first met competing in The Games back in May.

The pair became firm friends, with Christine branding Chelcee her “soul sister” in an interview with Fabulous Magazine.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite

Now, just days after Chelcee and Christine’s kiss, Christine and Paddy have “reunited”.

The couple, who split back in July, have three children together and are co-parenting since they seperated.

In a new Instagram post, Paddy has given his fans a glimpse of himself and his children putting up the Christmas tree in the family home.

In the short clip shared with his two million followers, Paddy and Christine’s children can be seen decorating an enormous Christmas tree.

“The tree is up!!!” Paddy captioned the sweet post.

“Always loved this day right from being a little lad. You done yours yet?” he then continued.

“I’m officially in Chrimmy mode!!!” he then added.

And it seems the festivities sparked something of a brief reunion for the couple, as Christine also shared similar Christmas Tree decorating videos.

The model shared a clip of the kids decorating the tree too (Credit: Instagram)

Christine talks Christmas

Christine also shared a short clip of the children surrounding the Christmas tree to her Instagram story too.

Earlier in the day, Christine opened up about her own experiences putting the Christmas decorations up as a kid.

“I’m just getting ready to put the tree up with the kids,” she said.

“And this memory came up of when I was little and my mum would be like ‘yeah, we’re putting the tree up’, we’d put the tree up, and then none of the lights would work so we couldn’t decorate it,” she then continued.

“I just thought oh god, if that happens today, that’s my nightmare,” she then added.

Fortunately, the Christmas lights did work for Christine this year.

In the final picture, showing her kids around the tree, Christine wrote: “I feel like the luckiest lady on earth right now. Dreams really do come true.”

