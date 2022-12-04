Christine McGuinness breaks silence following reports she kissed Chelcee Grimes: ‘Dreams do come true’

Christine McGuinness has broken her silence after pictures emerged of her kissing friend Chelcee Grimes.

The women were visiting Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park when they were snapped being intimate, in pictures obtained by The Sun.

Christine has grown close to Chelsee following The Games (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness spotted kissing Chelcee Grimes

An onlooker told the publication: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point.

“They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.”

Christine even won three huge Pokemon toys to take home for her children. She shares Penelope, Felicity and Leo with estranged husband Paddy McGuinness.

Chelcee and Christine met while filming reality show The Games earlier this year.

Chelcee was the winner of the women’s competition.

Christine has previously spoken of her bond with Chelcee in an interview with Fabulous Magazine: “Chelcee is my soul sister.

“Just straight away from the day I met her; I just loved her.”

The pair even enjoyed a sun-kissed getaway together earlier this year.

Christine explained her plans on her Insta Stories (Credit: Instagram/mrscmcguinness)

Christine breaks her silence

Although Christine has not commented on the pictures, she broke her silence on social media earlier today (Sunday December 4) with a sweet series of videos of her putting up the tree with her kids.

“I’m just getting ready to put the tree up with the kids,” she explained to her followers.

“And this memory came up of when I was little and my mum would be like ‘yeah, we’re putting the tree up’, we’d put the tree up, and then none of the lights would work so we couldn’t decorate it.

“I just thought oh god, if that happens today, that’s my nightmare.”

But forunately everything was in place and she was able to decorate with her little ones, sharing more photos of them doing it.

In the final image, her three children were putting decorations on the tree and Christine captioned it: “I feel like the luckiest lady on earth right now. Dreams really do come true.”

ED! has contacted reps for Christine for comment.

The couple announced their split earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine and Paddy split

Christine and Paddy announced they had split in July after reports their marriage was in trouble.

The couple, who had married in 2011, confirmed their separation in a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, Paddy and Christine said they had been left with “no option” but to announce their split due to “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family.

“We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

“We’ll be making no further comment.

“Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

Read more: Christine McGuinness says she’s ‘trying my best’ amid fears over her weight

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.