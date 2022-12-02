Model Christine McGuinness has addressed concerns that she’s “lost too much weight”.

The 34-year-old has spoken about her battle with anorexia and confidence issues in the past.

However, many fans were quick to message about her weight after she shared snaps of herself at the opening of the Italian restaurant Lucarelli in London on Wednesday (November 30).

Christine revealed that she’s in a good place (Credit: Cover Images)

Christine McGuinness addresses weight loss concerns

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christine shared snaps of several messages she received and assured fans that she’s fine.

She wrote: “Just a small amount of the messages I received yesterday.

“It’s no secret these last few months have been difficult but please rest assured I am healthy and happy. I’m not trying to lose weight, I don’t want to lose weight.

“I am trying my best.”

One of the messages read: “You look like you’ve lost quite a bit of weight, even though you were already tiny.”

A second said: “You’re unrecognisable with your weight loss. You look amazing all the same. Don’t ever forget life’s only a game.”

“You look gorgeous but agree with quite a few comments. You do look too thin now. You don’t look happy on the first two pics and won’t be happy on the inside. Stay being you, be happy,” another wrote.

And a fourth person added: “Stunning but you look like you’ve lost weight which you clearly don’t need to.”

In her early modelling years, Christine was told to lose weight despite being a size 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine’s split from husband Paddy

Back in July, Christine and her husband Paddy McGuinness revealed they were separating after 11 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

They are parents to three young children.

Christine and Paddy got married in 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

The statement added: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment.

“Loads of love. Paddy & Christine.”

Christine and Paddy tied the knot in 2011. They share share twins Penelope and Leo, nine, as well as their daughter Felicity, six.

Read More: Kate Garraway issues husband Derek update as she details ‘bad days’: ‘It’s very tough’

So what did you think about the Coming Out show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand share your thoughts.