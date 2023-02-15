Double ‘blow’ for Paddy McGuinness following marriage heartache

Paddy McGuinness has been hit with a huge blow as it’s been reported two of his BBC shows have been dropped following his split from wife Christine.

Beloved presenter Paddy has hosted I Can See Your Voice, Top Gear, Question of Sport and Catchpoint.

However, reports claim that sadly half of the shows fronted by Paddy will no longer be returning to our screens.

I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint, shows which Paddy McGuinness hosted, will reportedly no longer be airing on BBC (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness shows

It’s been reported that I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint will no longer be renewed for further series.

I Can See Your Voice was a beloved mystery music game hosted by Paddy that only launched in 2021.

The series saw a cast of judges including Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr try to guess which contestants can and can’t sing.

Paddy also hosted Catchpoint.

The quiz show, which started in 2019, involved two teams tasked to answer a series questions before catching a ball that drops over the correct answer.

However, according to repors, the shows will no longer air on the BBC.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This will come as a real blow to Paddy, who’s made a firm commitment to the Beeb since he quit ITV four years ago.

“Both I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint saw him retain his place as a star of Saturday night TV, something he forged fronting dating favourite Take Me Out on ITV. But these axings mean that’s effectively gone, so he’s likely to be looking for new projects to fill the void.

“He remains hugely popular with viewers, who see him as a relatable and funny bloke they want to welcome into their living rooms. He is likely to bounce back in some way.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

Paddy McGuinness announced that he was splitting from his wife last year (Credit: Splash News)

Christine split

Last year, Paddy announced that he had split from his wife Christine McGuiness after 11 years of marriage.

In July 2022, the duo publicly announced that they were separating on Instagram via a joint statement.

The former lovebirds wrote: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate. But our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make. But we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family. We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

Read more: Christine McGuiness makes heartbreaking Paddy confession as she admits ‘grieving’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.