Christine McGuinness has opened up about her marriage to ex Paddy and why she stayed in the relationship for so long.

Paddy and Christine split last year after 11 years of marriage.

Reason why Paddy and Christine McGuinness stayed together revealed

Now, Christine has said she wonders if the reason she stayed with Paddy for so long was because she felt “safe”.

Christine makes the candid confession in her new BBC documentary – Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism.

The new documentary is set to air next week.

Speaking about Paddy, Christine reveals that prior to meeting him, her relationships were “bad”.

“My relationships before I met Patrick were not very good. I’d say they were pretty bad experiences,” she said.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness relationship

The model then continued, speaking about how bad some of her relationships had been.

“Before Patrick, I had been sexually abused, I was raped. I used to pray every night that I wouldn’t wake up in the morning because it was so awful,” Christine confesses.

“So I experienced that. It was a long, long time ago and I didn’t speak up and I wonder if I never said it because I was autistic.”

“When I met my husband that was a time when I was very safe and I wonder if that’s why I stayed,” she then says.

Christine then continued, saying: “I know that I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change.”

Paddy moves on?

In other news, it has recently been reported that Paddy has moved on following his split from Christine.

The comedian has reportedly been spotted on dates with former Strictly star Kirsty Gallacher.

“They were sitting together, laughing together and looking cosy.

If you walked past them you would most certainly think they were on a date,” a source told the MailOnline.

However, according to the publication, the pairs friends have played down the meeting.

According to pals, Kirsty and Paddy are “old friends and old work colleagues” and “try to catch up whenever he is in London”.

