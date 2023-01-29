Christine McGuinness breaks silence on ‘relationship’ with Chelcee Grimes

Christine McGuinness has broken her silence on rumours she is more than just good friends with Chelcee Grimes.

The pair, who starred together on The Games, were pictured kissing last year.

But neither has spoken about the rumours until now.

The star has remained coy about her kiss with Chelcee (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness breaks silence

Christine, who split from husband Paddy McGuinness last year after 15 years together, has been on holiday with Chelcee to Croatia.

They were then pictured looking very close at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland in December.

In a new interview, Christine was asked about the kiss, but remained vague in her reply.

“Chelcee’s been great,” she told Fabulous.

“We have such a laugh together and obviously she’s based up north too, but I love catching up with everyone from The Games whenever I can.

“They all have a really big place in my heart because it really did change my life.”

Speaking about dating in general since her divorce she admitted she is “open” to it this year, but she wants to “see what happens”.

“It’s not really something that’s on my radar,” she revealed.

“In your 30s, how do you date? Where do you go? Where do you start? I’ve been with Patrick for 15 years, I’m certainly not in a big rush to jump into anything.”

Christine and Paddy announced their split last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Christine and Paddy split

Paddy and Christine, who married in 2011, confirmed their separation in a statement on Instagram in July 2022.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family.

“We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

“We’ll be making no further comment.

“Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

