Our Yorkshire Farm star tipped for I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice

A star of Our Yorkshire Farm could be snapped up for a host of reality shows, a brand expert reckons.

The Channel 5 series, which first started airing in 2018, has launched Amanda Owen and Clive Owen to fame.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her family had already featured in documentary series starring Adrian Edmondson and Ben Fogle before they got their own show.

And the Owens’ eldest son – they share nine kids together – has also starred in spin off series Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

Since Amanda and Clive’s split last year, speculation concerning their relationship has dominated the headlines.

But after Clive recently announced he would be “stepping back” from Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, one showbiz observer believes Reuben could soon be a ‘breakout star’ for 2023.

Our Yorkshire Farm news

Appearing on Lorraine last Thursday (April 13), Clive was asked about ‘remaining in the spotlight’ following his and Amanda’s separation.

Clive reflected: “I mean, we’ve done this thing with Reuben, it has been great fun working with him. I have had a grand time doing it.”

However, Clive added: “I think I am stepping back from that now. I think he is going to go on, on his own because he doesn’t want me holding his hand.”

Clive also pondered his TV future, saying: “I have no plans to do anything particularly but you never know, someone might be daft enough to ask me.”

Dating show for Reuben?

Clive’s comments about letting Reuben do his own thing seems to resonate with brand expert Nick Ede.

He has told MailOnline Reuben may have what it takes to become a household name on his own.

Nick said to the website: “Reuben could have his own show as he navigates his life in his early 20s or we could see him popping up on a reality show like I’m a Celeb or Dancing On Ice.”

And although Reuben is believed to have a girlfriend, Nick went on: “He could possible do a dating show if he splits from his girlfriend like the hit US TV show Farmer Wants a Wife.”

