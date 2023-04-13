Clive Owen issues TV blow to fans with news about son Reuben

Clive Owen has announced he may be ‘stepping back’ from his Channel 5 show with son Reuben, after addressing his split from ex Amanda on Lorraine.

Clive stars in Beyond The Yorkshire Farm with the couple’s eldest son, Reuben. It is a spin-off show from his and Amanda’s original show Our Yorkshire Farm. But as Clive admitted to having a “massive part to play” in his marriage ending, he said he would “step back” from the series.

Clive shared plans to ‘step back’ from Beyond the Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive Owen wants son Reuben to go ‘on his own’ with Channel 5 show

Beyond the Yorkshire Farm began in December 2022 and followed Clive Owen and Reuben setting up their own digging business. The pair also gave insight into Reuben’s childhood in the farm, and a recent episode showed Reuben alongside his girlfriend Sarah.

I think he is going to go on, on his own because he doesn’t want me holding his hand.

Speaking with Christine Lampard on Lorraine, she asked what’s been like to remain in the “spotlight” after his split with Amanda. He said: “I mean, we’ve done this thing with Reuben, it has been great fun working with him. I have had a grand time doing it.” But Clive clarified his plans to step back: “I think I am stepping back from that now. I think he is going to go on, on his own because he doesn’t want me holding his hand.”

When asked what Clive might be doing in the future on TV, he added: “I have no plans to do anything particularly but you never know, someone might be daft enough to ask me.”

Clive opened up about his split from Amanda on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Clive admits he had ‘massive part to play’ in marriage split

Elsewhere in the interview, Clive admitted he had a “massive part to play” in the breakdown of his marriage with Amanda Owen. He pleaded with trolls to “leave her alone” following claims of an affair.

He explained his role in the breakdown of their marriage. Clive said of their TV fame: “When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. It was taking her away I think, and it wasn’t. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her.” He added: “I should have been supportive and I was doing the absolute opposite.”

Clive added that he and Amanda are still “in business together” and “spend a lot of time together” following their split.

