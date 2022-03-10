Our House episode four felt like a non-stop hour on the waltzer, and we loved every minute of the ITV series – here’s our ending explained.

Although some viewers have been divided by the Martin Compston show, we’ve got to admit we enjoyed the ride.

This is exactly what a TV thriller should be like – and others like Trigger Point, No Return and The Holiday didn’t quite live up to the hype.

Having said that, though, the ending left us with too many unanswered questions.

Here’s our review of episode four, the ending explained, and all the questions we still have!

Our House ITV ending explained: Rupert Penry-Jones was all too convincing as the villain (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV ending explained – our review

Our House was brilliant.

If you don’t agree with us, we’re going to stick our fingers in our ears and pretend we can’t hear you (or you can just tell us in the comment link below).

But we think it definitely delivered as a thriller.

Fi Lawson’s unease and increasing horror at what was happening to her was palpable.

Her beloved house was sold from underneath her feet without her knowing – and, over the course of four episodes, we discovered how and why.

Fi – played brilliantly by Tuppence Middleton – was a totally innocent bystander in a nasty blackmail plot.

You’d be heartless not to have sympathy for her.

And who didn’t whoop loudly when she accidentally-on-purpose murdered villain Toby/Mike?

Our House left us on the edge of our seats until the very end.

And plenty of other so-called thrillers should take note.

Okay, so some of it was pretty implausible – but very few thrillers are…

Our House ITV ending explained – why hadn’t Mike and Wendy checked the flat?

Tuppence finally realised she was homeless and quite probably husbandless in the final instalment of Our House on ITV1.

With nowhere else to go, she headed to their rather pokey flat across the road.

As soon as she arrived in the apartment she shared with Bram, she found several “clues” about his whereabouts.

Most crucial of all perhaps was his bag and his phone.

But why hadn’t Mike/Toby and Wendy checked the flat?

In previous episodes, Mike/Toby seemed to be able to break in whenever he fancied to continue his blackmailing vendetta against Bram.

So surely when he went missing, it would have been the first place they’d look?

Instead, Fi was able to lure Mike/Toby there – where she ultimately killed him.

Tuppence Middleton as Fiona Lawson in Our House (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV ending explained: Is it really that easy to set up a new bank account?

Events flew by in the final episode of Our House on ITV.

In fact, things were thrown at us so fast, it was hard to keep up.

We saw Bram trick Wendy by giving lawyer Rav the wrong account details to transfer the house money to.

That’s how he was able to grab the cash and run.

Next thing we knew, Bram had set up a new bank account in Geneva with a cool £2million.

But surely it’s not that easy to set up a new bank account and transfer HUGE sums of cash?!

How did Fi manage to grind up the antidepressants without Mike knowing?

There were tense scenes between Fiona and Toby/Mike in the flat.

She tricked him into coming to the apartment, pretending she’d heard from Bram.

Once there, she poured him some wine – weird for starters – and he soon started foaming at the mouth.

In a surprising twist, Fi had drugged him with Bram’s antidepressants.

Toby/Mike – aka actor Rupert Penry-Jones – died a painful death on the floor of the flat.

But when did Fiona have time to grind up the pills?

And how did she do this without Toby/Mike noticing?

For a man who had scrupulously planned a blackmail plot, he lost all his cunning at the end.

Buket Komur was the star of the show as Wendy (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV ending explained: Was Bram targeted all along?

Now this is something that has bugged us from the very first episode – was Bram targeted all along?

Did Wendy and Mike plan to cause the car accident in order to blackmail Bram?

If so, they must have been following him for weeks or even months.

They knew Bram lived in that amazing house, where he and Fi both worked, what car he drove, and where he’d be on that night.

This was never explained.

We would happily have watched another episode or two.

In fact, we’re pretty miffed that the current trend is for four part dramas.

Sometimes they feel too rushed.

We’d like more slow-burn six parters please!

How quickly did Fi turn on Bram at the end?

Fiona and Bram were happily married with two kids in episode one of Our House.

Within one episode, she’d dumped him because he’d cheated on her.

We don’t blame her for that.

But she did seem to still love him.

Which is why we were so shocked when Fi happily agreed to sacrifice Bram to save her own skin.

She killed Toby/Mike, but agreed to Merle’s plan to set Bram up for the murder.

Just. Wow.

That was the quickest turnaround in recent TV history.

The house that caused all the problems in the ITV thriller (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV ending explained: Why was Fi stupid enough to go for Merle’s plan?!

First of all, Fi called Merle for help when she killed Toby/Mike.

Frickin’ weird as she’d spent the past several months hating her guts for cheating with Bram.

Still, we agreed to suspend disbelief.

But then Fi took Merle’s advice to blame Bram and pretend she’d never seen Mike Fuller before in her life – even though he was actually the man she’d been dating for several months.

Were we the only people screaming at the telly: “But Mike and Toby have the SAME FACE!”

Preposterous, but it caught her out in the end – of course it did!

Unbeknownst to Bram, he ended up being the reason Fi was caught for killing Toby/Mike.

Devoted until the end, he left a message/suicide note explaining exactly what had happened to the house.

He revealed Toby/Mike’s blackmail plot, and his involvement in the devastating hit-and-run.

Then he said that Fiona had also been tricked by the blackmailers, with Mike posing as Toby to bed her.

It was at that exact moment the police knew that Fi had been lying about knowing the dead man on the floor of Bram’s flat.

We last saw her being led away in handcuffs.

What happened to Wendy?

Wendy’s fate was never revealed.

Did she disappear and continue her life as a con-artist?

Or did the police track her down and stop her life of crime?

One thing we do know is that actress Buket Komur was exceptional as blackmailer Wendy in the cast.

She’s previously starred in Honour, and we hope to see a lot more of her in the future!

Martin Compston starred as Bram in Our House (Credit: ITV1)

Our House ITV ending explained: Is Bram dead?

Bram left a suicide note in the final instalment of Our House.

All-too-brief scenes then showed him wading into a body of water.

But we didn’t see his fate.

Did he kill himself?

And, if so, who will look after Bram and Fi’s poor kids?

Does Fi go to jail?

Fi killed Toby/Mike and lied about it to the police.

Pretty bad, yes it’s true.

But he was a former convict, blackmailer, and involved in a hit-and-run which left a child dead.

Fi could have argued self-defence, only the crushed up pills made it look pre-meditated.

Would Fi face a lengthy prison spell, or could she pay for a hotshot lawyer with all that cash and get away with it?

We’ll never know!

We’d love to see another series of Our House (Credit: ITV)

Our House ITV ending explained: Will there be a second series?

There are no plans for a second series of Our House on ITV.

The thriller was an adaptation of Louise Candlish’s novel of the same name.

There’s no sequel to the book.

It’s unlikely that the series will return.

In an interview with Radio Times, actor Martin Compston said it would only be a limited series.

He said: “I think these days, people are far too afraid to just let something be.

“I think you can run the risk of spoiling a great original with a bad sequel, and I’ve seen that happen several times.”

He continues: “I think there is something psychological in your head when you go, ‘this is it, this is the one-off drama’, and you commit to it fully, and we’re not coming back.”

Our House is now available to watch on the ITV Hub.

