Our House viewers massively divided over new Martin Compston drama

Martin Compston’s new drama Our House aired on ITV last night (Monday, March 7), and reactions were mixed.

The new four-part drama is based on the book of the same name and features Martin and Tuppence Middleton in starring roles.

Martin Compston plays Bram Lawson in Our House (Credit: ITV)

What is new Martin Compston drama Our House about?

Our House is a new four-part ITV drama based on a book of the same name by Louise Candlish.

The drama tells the story of how Fi Lawson (Middleton) arrives home one day, only to see a new family moving into the house she shares with her husband Bram (Compston).

Not only that, but Fi’s husband, Bram, has seemingly disappeared too.

Fi soon discovers a web of secrets and lies unfolding before her, as we, the viewers, get glimpses of her and Bram’s past together.

ITV has promised that the new four-part drama is an “edge-of-your-seat thriller”, however, that hasn’t stopped viewers from being divided.

Tuppence Middleton plays Fi Lawson in Our House (Credit: ITV)

How have viewers reacted to Our House?

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter last night to share their thoughts on the new ITV drama.

Some viewers thoroughly enjoyed what they’d seen.

“Did anyone else watch #OurHouse last night? I’m gripped. I can’t wait for tonight,” one viewer tweeted.

Why is every ITV drama obsessed with flashbacks and flash forwards, what’s wrong with a beginning, middle and end.

“I really enjoyed #OurHouse. Surprisingly dark and full of intrigue. Don’t miss this twisty and turny thriller!” another said.

“How absolutely brilliant was that first episode of #OurHouse can’t wait for episode 2 tomorrow,” a third wrote.

“A dramatic start and finish! I cannot wait till tomorrow night. Fantastic acting and a great portrayal of the book,” another viewer tweeted.

Viewers were divided over the new drama (Credit: ITV)

What else did viewers say?

However, some viewers weren’t as convinced with the new drama as others. Some were left feeling confused at all the flashbacks.

“Why is every ITV drama obsessed with flashbacks and flash forwards, what’s wrong with a beginning, middle and end,” one viewer grumbled.

“These type of dramas try to be too clever by leaping backwards and forwards in time. Too confusing. Just keep it simple. If I wanted to be confused I would do a cryptic crossword,” another said.

“I know it’s only been on for 10 minutes but I have no idea what’s going on,” a third wrote.

“I usually love shows with Martin Compston in but [bleep] me, I have no idea what is going on here,” another disappointed viewer wrote.

Our House continues tonight (Tuesday, March 8) on ITV at 9pm. All four episodes are also available on ITV Hub now.

