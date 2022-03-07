Our House episode one: Six burning questions we have after watching tense ITV thriller!

Our House has started on ITV and it’s every bit as compelling as we hoped it would be – and we’ve been left with tons of questions after episode one .

Fiona Lawson’s horror is palpable when she discovered her house had been sold from underneath her feet.

All eyes were on husband Bram, who appeared to be at the heart of the deception.

Here are the burning questions we want answering after watching episode one of ITV drama Our House.

***Warning: spoilers from episode one of Our House ahead***

Our House stars Martin Compston, Tuppence Middleton and Rupert Penry-Jones (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Our House on ITV: When does it start, how many episodes is it and who’s in the cast?

Our House ITV episode one: Has Bram done a runner with the money from the house?

Our House centres on Fiona Lawson, who returns home one day to find her house has been sold without her knowing.

This would be horrendous for anybody, but even more so for Fi.

She absolutely loves the house – and we don’t blame her, it’s AMAZING!

As the episode progressed, it became clear that her husband may have sold the house from underneath her feet.

Only he had access to the house, her passport, and knew exactly when she’d be away to complete the deal.

So why did he do it? And has he done a runner with all of the money from the sale of the house?

That’s a LOT of cash…

We know that the house is worth a whopping two million pounds!

How the hell did he manage it without Fi knowing?

Fiona knew NOTHING about the sale of her beloved house.

Which makes us wonder how the hell he managed to do it without her knowing?!

Yes, he could have accessed her passport and other legal documents while she was at work.

She seemed to have a mysterious job which meant she often had to work away – very convenient for plot purposes!

Surely there would have been a For Sale sign outside the house, and multiple viewings?

Wouldn’t legal letters have been arriving at the house, and estate agents and surveyors arriving?

And where were all the nosy neighbours?

Wouldn’t they have noticed unusual activity in such a posh neighbourhood?

We know it’s a thriller and designed to be implausible, but we’re hoping there’ll be some explanations later on in the four-part series.

Martin Compston appears as shady Bram in ITV’s Our House (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Martin Compston announced as lead in new ITV thriller Our House – but what’s it about?

Our House ITV episode one: Where is Bram?

Possibly one of our most pressing questions is where is Bram?

Viewers have only seen Bram via flashbacks of their relationship.

If our suspicions are true, Fi’s husband Bram is £2million richer.

Is he on a private jet to Barbados? Or is he hiding in the garden shed?

And is he prepared to never see his kids again?

Did Bram kill someone in the car crash?

At the end of Our House episode one on ITV, events took an even more dramatic turn.

Bram – who had already shown himself to be a cheat, a liar and possibly a fraudster too – decided to drive home from a work function after drinking alcohol.

And, as if that wasn’t stupid enough already, he was driving without a licence.

What a prize idiot!

Clearly in a rush to get home and reconcile with his wife, he began driving erratically and overtook a slower car.

However, when the driver of the car overtook him again only to slow right down, Bram saw red.

He overtook without realising that another car was coming in the opposite direction – and caused the car to crash.

At the end of episode one of Our House, Martin could be seen looking over at the overturned car.

But will he go and help or flee the scene?

And is any of this connected to the sale of the house?

Our House episode one – Bram and Fi’s marriage was destroyed after his infidelity (Credit: ITV)

Our House ITV episode one: Is Merle pregnant with Bram’s baby?

Viewers know that Bram cheated on Fi with her friend and neighbour Merle.

She caught them in the act and was unable to forgive him.

His betrayal ended their marriage.

In later scenes in episode one of Our House, Merle told Bram she was pregnant.

She insisted the baby wasn’t Bram’s…

But we’re not sure we believe her.

What is Sertraline?

During tense scenes at the spectacular house, Fi was embroiled in a fraught conversation with the new owners of her house.

Sharp-eyed viewers would have seen that Fi had a box of pills in her black handbag.

The box was labelled Sertraline.

Sertraline is a type of antidepressant known as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI).

It’s often used to treat depression, and also sometimes panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sertraline works by increasing the levels of a mood-enhancing chemical called serotonin in your brain.

It helps many people recover from depression, and has fewer unwanted side effects than older antidepressants.

Is this significant, though?

Our House continues on Tuesday March 08 2022 at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

What did you think of Our House episode one? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.