Martin Compston distracts viewers as he promotes new series Our House on This Morning

Martin Compston promoted his new series Our House on This Morning today (March 4).

And, far from focusing on the upcoming show, fans of the ITV daytime show were much more preoccupied with Martin‘s accent.

You see, the hunky actor is actually Scottish.

But he is best known for playing Londoner Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

And that is where the confusion from This Morning fans stemmed from.

Martin Compston looked pleased as punch chatting about his new series earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say about Martin Compston?

After Martin’s interview about Our House, fans took to Twitter to comment on his accent.

Some said they didn’t know he was Scottish, while others said they did but would never get used to him not having a London accent in real life.

One said: “Who knew Martin Compston was Scottish!!!”

Another added: “I know it’s his native accent but does anybody else think it sounds weird when Martin Compston speaks with a Scottish accent? So used to him being a cockney!”

Another agreed: “Will I ever get to the stage where Martin Compston opens his mouth and I’m surprised to not hear a London accent?”

The hunky actor surprised some viewers with his accent (Credit: ITV)

Where is Martin Compston from?

Martin hails from Greenock, Scotland.

However, his most famous role is as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, where he hails from down south.

To add to the confusion, Martin spends most of his downtime in the States, where he lives with his American wife.

One This Morning fan knows the score, though.

“Most people know Martin is Scottish,” they tweeted, deadpan.

So what’s the new Martin Compston series about?

Our House follows the fortunes of estranged couple Fi and Bram Lawson.

The series is based on Louise Candlish’s best-selling novel of the same name.

And it sounds like a head-mangling, edge-of-your-seat story that will keep you guessing until the very end.

It starts on ITV on Monday (March 7) and airs over four consecutive nights.

