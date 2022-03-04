This Morning today: Viewers all make same complaint about couple on free honeymoon

This Morning fans took to Twitter today (March 4) to all make the same complaint about a couple enjoying a free honeymoon.

The show’s host Alison Hammond had previously shocked the couple – named Brad and Melissa – by throwing them a surprise wedding.

They thought they were christening their kids, but the bubbly presenter gatecrashed the ceremony and asked them if they’d like to get married instead.

Their wedding had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After saying their vows, the couple headed to their reception, where they are surprised with a video message from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The pair revealed that Brad and Melissa would be heading off on honeymoon for free.

And on today’s show Alison and Dermot O’Leary joined them live on the beach in Barbados.

Except according to viewers, Brad in particular didn’t seem exactly overjoyed to be there…

Dermot and Alison hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Alison and Dermot joined the happy couple via video link on the beach.

This Morning host Alison seemed particularly excited to see the couple again after springing their wedding surprise.

She asked if they were having a good time and Brad replied: “It’s been amazing, it’s been beautiful weather. We’ve both got burnt.”

However, viewers at home picked up on the fact that he didn’t exactly seem excited to be there.

And they took to Twitter to say as much!

Alison and Dermot joined the couple on honeymoon today (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning fans react?

Some This Morning fans took to Twitter to instruct Brad to “cheer up”.

“Never seen such a happy couple,” said one sarcastically.

“He’s having a great time,” said another.

“If I’d been given a free trip to Barbados I’d be buzzing,” said a third.

“I’d be like an excitable kid on Christmas Day,” another agreed.

“Cheer up Brad,” another declared.

“How underwhelming. Cheer up,” another concluded.

Cocktails save the day

Brad and Melissa did look decidedly more chirpy towards the end of the interview, though.

Dermot and Alison asked them to introduce their butler, who’d been looking after them throughout their honeymoon.

The pair both flashed beaming smiles as she arrived on camera carrying two delicious-looking cocktails.

