The Strictly Come Dancing final got a little less competitive today (December 17) as one of the three finalists – AJ Odudu – pulled out due to injury.

I have no doubt that it’s absolutely the right call for her – she can’t even stand on her foot, let alone dance.

And who in their right mind would put a TV show above their health?

But I’m left wondering just how exciting will tomorrow night’s final actually be?

It’s surely a foregone conclusion that Rose and Giovanni will win the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

The worst Strictly final in history?

No disrespect to John Whaite and his gorgeous partner Johannes Radabe, but surely it’s a one-horse race now?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were already odds-on favourites to lift the Glitter Ball trophy, and surely it’s just a formality now, no matter how spectacular John’s dances are?

AJ was the only one who could’ve swooped in there and stolen Rose’s Queen of Strictly crown.

So, with her gone, what excitement will the show hold?

Yes there will still be two fabulous Showdances – and four dances we’ve seen before.

Yes Janette Manrara is heading back to the dance floor AND she’ll be dancing with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

But will it be enough to lure in the viewers?

I’m sad to say it, but given that the result is pretty much a foregone conclusion, the BBC could be in for quite the ratings dip.

AJ was Rose’s only real competition (Credit: Splash News)

A huge anti-climax – and not just for viewers

It’s quite the anti-climax, after three months of watching the show and rooting for the celebrities as they made their way to the final.

And I’m more than sure AJ and her pro partner Kai Widdrington will be feeling it more than me.

Die-hard fans will still tune in, but will anyone be surprised when the EastEnders star lifts the Glitter Ball trophy?

John and Johannes have been brilliant, but the public is backing Rose (Credit: BBC)

A bitter sweet win for Rose?

Not that she doesn’t deserve it – of course she does.

And it’ll be a long-awaited win for that Italian hunk of a man Giovanni.

But will it be bittersweet, given that their biggest competitor is now out of the competition?

Cries that it won’t be a “real” final have rung out on social media.

And, sadly, I have to say I agree. It’s a two-horse race and before they’ve even danced we know who’s going to win.

After such a stonking series, I’m gutted it’s ended this way.

Get well soon AJ – please come back and wow us with your Showdance on next year’s Christmas special.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC One tomorrow (December 18) at 7pm.

