Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has pulled out of the final due to her injury.

The presenter had been left on crutches following an injury and there were fears she would have to miss the final this Saturday.

AJ had consulted with medical professionals about her injury and it was decided that she and Kai Widdrington won’t be competing.

Strictly stars AJ and Kai have quit the show due to her injury (Credit: BBC)

AJ Odudu withdraws from Strictly final

In a statement, AJ said: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the Final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.

“Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting.”

AJ’s injury left her on crutches (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did AJ say?

AJ added: “You’ve made this experience one to remember. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I’m glad it came true.

“Good luck to my partners in dance, John & Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!).”

Meanwhile, Kai said: “I’ve been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things.

What else did Kai say?

“I want to thank AJ for being the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show…

“…and I will always treasure the memories of dancing in the Strictly ballroom with her…

“…I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can.”

He added: “I want to wish good luck to John & Johannes and Rose & Giovanni for the Final.

“And finally the biggest thank you to everyone who voted for us throughout the series, your support has been unforgettable.”

Finally, Sarah James, Executive Producer, said: “AJ may not be able to compete in the Final…

“…but she is and always will be one of the most brilliant Strictly finalists we have ever had.

“We cannot thank her enough for fully embracing the experience and being a total delight both on and off the dance floor.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will now compete in the final against John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on BBC One, tomorrow night, at 7pm.

