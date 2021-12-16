Body language expert Judi James says Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s chemistry is only increasing week-on-week.

The pair have viewers hooked with their powerful bond, and many are convinced that Giovanni is besotted with Rose.

Ahead of Saturday’s final, Judi James has teased that the pair’s relationship is “progressing”.

However, she cast doubts on whether there is an actual romantic connection between the two, or simply chemistry when they dance.

Of course, Rose is in a happy relationship.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have viewers hooked on their chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Body language expert casts doubt on Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice ‘romance’

Judi has told Buzz Bingo: “This couple brings a new form of chemistry to the dancefloor in terms of displays of elegance, subtlety and repressed emotions.

“Their body language signals during their routines are very similar to Torvill and Dean’s. During their Olympic era it was the subtle moments of what looked like suppressed longing that had fans hooked on the ‘romance’ even though they knew it wasn’t for real.

Read more: Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood divides fans with remark about Motsi Mabuse’s appearance

“Rose’s calm body language is in total contrast to AJ’s fireworks, making for a fascinating finale.”

However, Judi went on to add that the pair’s chemistry remains “unmatched”.

Judi James says the pair’s connection has been growing every week (Credit: BBC)

“They are as mesmerising off the dancefloor as they are on it, maybe more so,” she said. If they are Torvill and Dean during their routines they are Ant and Dec during their interviews.

“This week we saw the progression of their relationship. The hugging, head-kissing and signs of mutual affection are as synchronised and spontaneous as their comedy fist-bumps and face-pulling.”

Meanwhile, last weekend Strictly star Rhys Stephenson became the latest celebrity to be voted off.

Rhys, 28, just missed out on a spot in this weekend’s grand final after he and Nancy Xu were sent packing last night.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on BBC One, Saturday December 18, at 7pm.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.