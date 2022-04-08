The heartbreaking Nikki Grahame documentary, Who Is She?, aired last night and viewers were left in tears throughout.

However, one particular moment with Nikki’s mum left many watching “heartbroken”.

Nikki tragically died last April at the age of 38 following a life-long battle with anorexia.

Nikki’s mum appeared in the heartbreaking documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Nikki Grahame documentary

The Channel 4 documentary, Nikki Grahame: Who Is She?, saw Nikki’s mum Sue, along with friends and celebrities, open up about her rise to fame, her battle with the disease and her devastating death.

One moment during the show saw Sue make a heartbreaking admission which left viewers in tears.

Sue said she sometimes sleeps round Nikki’s flat, holding the Pingu tedding she was cuddling when she died.

Nikki tragically died last year following a battle with anorexia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened during the Who Is She? documentary?

Sue said: “When I come here and stay at her flat I sleep here, on this bit in her bed, cuddling Pingu, who actually she was cuddling when she died.”

Sue then picked up the stuffed toy, adding: “I cuddle him every night now because it brings me a little bit closer to Nikki.”

After hearing Sue’s emotional revelation, viewers took to Twitter to express their heartbreak.

One person said: “Fully sobbing as soon as Nikki’s mum mentioned the cuddly penguin.”

Nikki’s mum was praised by Channel 4 viewers (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “My heart is crying tears for #nikkigrahame‘s mum #pingu.”

One added: “The pingu moment got me bursting into tears.”

Another wrote: “My heart goes out to Nikki’s Mum, cuddling her Pingu and looking at that dress. So sad. Anorexia is such a terrible illness.”

Viewers were in tears throughout the documentary as many praised Nikki’s mum as “brave” and “incredible”.

One person tweeted: “Just watched #NikkiGrahame #WhoIsShe oh what a beautiful little soul with such a brave Mum, raising awareness of this awful disease!”

Another said: “Isn’t Nikki’s mum just incredible.”

During last night’s documentary, Nikki’s close friend Imogen Thomas revealed the star’s heartbreaking words to her.

She explained: “There was one Sunday morning when she called me and she said: ‘Imogen, I just want to die.'”

