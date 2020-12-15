Nigella put crab in mac and cheese last night, leaving BBC viewers sorely divided.

The culinary whiz, 60, returned to screens on Monday (December 14) evening for the final episode of her hit cookery series, Cook, Eat, Repeat.

During the episode, Nigella Lawson whipped up a macaroni and cheese dish containing crab.

Nigella shocked viewers by putting crab in her mac and cheese (Credit: BBC)

What did Nigella Lawson say about her crab mac and cheese recipe?

She said on the programme: “There are some people who take the view that you should never meddle with a classic. And up to a point, I’d agree, but the thing is, if you love cooking, it’s just impossible not to want to play with ideas and flavours.

“Besides, mac and cheese lends itself to so many sumptuous versions.”

Read more: Nigella Lawson microwave furore: Star begs fans to stop mocking her over pronunciation

She added: “I’m sorry to sound immodest, but my crab mac and cheese is the most sumptuous of all.”

Not all of those watching at home liked the look of the BBC star’s latest dish (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did BBC viewers think of the crab mac and cheese recipe?

However on Twitter, a number of viewers branded it “disgusting”, with some even claiming it didn’t qualify as a true mac and cheese.

One wrote: “Dear god that first crab and macaroni dish on #nigella looks disgusting…”

Others thought the crab mac and cheese looked tasty (Credit: BBC)

A second put: “Why would you spoil mac n cheese by putting crab in it? Really??? #nigella.”

Another tweeted: “Crab should be nowhere near mac and cheese #Nigella.”

Sorry to sound immodest, but my crab mac and cheese is the most sumptuous of all.

“Oh Nigella, what has happened sweetie? Crab and cheese?” joked a fourth. “Can I find it in my heart to ever forgive you?”

Dear god that first crab and macaroni dish on #nigella looks disgusting…… — skiesrblue…. 🍕🧀🎸 (@skiesrblue) December 14, 2020

Why would you spoil mac n cheese by putting crab in it? Really??? #nigella — Adrian English 🤓 (@adyenglish) December 14, 2020

Crab should be no where near Mac and Cheese #Nigella — ⛄️ Felix Navidad ⛄️ (@foxcubofwm) December 14, 2020

#Nigella ….I'm a broken man here ……the tears are flowing copiously down my soft but manly cheeks soaking my trimmed shaped stylish beard …oh Nigella what has happened sweetie ?

Crab & cheese? Can I find it in my heart to ever forgive you? 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️😭@Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/1UN54uYyL0 — Cooky (@BrokenTwitty) December 14, 2020

Some Nigella fans love ‘unbelievable’ looking crab dish

However, not everyone felt that way, as some thought it looked super tasty.

“#nigella crab Mac n Cheese! Unbelievable,” said one.

Read more: Gogglebox: Giles and Mary divide viewers after Nigella Lawson chat

“OMG #nigella is making crab mac n cheese and holy hell it looks incredible,” wrote another, adding: “Love the idea of it being a sauce for nachos too. @Nigella_Lawson.”

“Crab mac and cheese sure [looks] tasty,” someone else said with a drooling face emoji.

#nigella crab Mac n Cheese! Unbelievable ❤️❤️❤️ — Jo Burford (@JoBurford_) December 14, 2020

OMG #nigella is making crab mac n cheese and holy hell it looks incredible. Love the idea of it being a sauce for nachos too. @Nigella_Lawson — Angharad Barrett (@peanutsmumm) December 14, 2020

Crab 🦀 mac and cheese sure love pls tasty 🤤 #Nigella #CookEatRepeat — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) December 14, 2020

What did you think of Nigella Lawson’s crab mac and cheese? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.