Nigella crab mac and cheese
Nigella Lawson’s crab mac and cheese recipe divides BBC viewers

Fans tuned in for the final episode of Cook, Eat, Repeat

By Richard Bell
Updated:

Nigella put crab in mac and cheese last night, leaving BBC viewers sorely divided.

The culinary whiz, 60, returned to screens on Monday (December 14) evening for the final episode of her hit cookery series, Cook, Eat, Repeat.

During the episode, Nigella Lawson whipped up a macaroni and cheese dish containing crab.

Nigella shocked viewers by putting crab in her mac and cheese (Credit: BBC)

What did Nigella Lawson say about her crab mac and cheese recipe?

She said on the programme: “There are some people who take the view that you should never meddle with a classic. And up to a point, I’d agree, but the thing is, if you love cooking, it’s just impossible not to want to play with ideas and flavours.

“Besides, mac and cheese lends itself to so many sumptuous versions.”

She added: “I’m sorry to sound immodest, but my crab mac and cheese is the most sumptuous of all.”

Nigella Lawson
Not all of those watching at home liked the look of the BBC star’s latest dish (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did BBC viewers think of the crab mac and cheese recipe?

However on Twitter, a number of viewers branded it “disgusting”, with some even claiming it didn’t qualify as a true mac and cheese.

One wrote: “Dear god that first crab and macaroni dish on #nigella looks disgusting…”

Nigella crab mac and cheese 3
Others thought the crab mac and cheese looked tasty (Credit: BBC)

A second put: “Why would you spoil mac n cheese by putting crab in it? Really??? #nigella.”

Another tweeted: “Crab should be nowhere near mac and cheese #Nigella.”

“Oh Nigella, what has happened sweetie? Crab and cheese?” joked a fourth. “Can I find it in my heart to ever forgive you?”

Some Nigella fans love ‘unbelievable’ looking crab dish

However, not everyone felt that way, as some thought it looked super tasty.

“#nigella crab Mac n Cheese! Unbelievable,” said one.

“OMG #nigella is making crab mac n cheese and holy hell it looks incredible,” wrote another, adding: “Love the idea of it being a sauce for nachos too. @Nigella_Lawson.”

“Crab mac and cheese sure [looks] tasty,” someone else said with a drooling face emoji.

What did you think of Nigella Lawson’s crab mac and cheese? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

