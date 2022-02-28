Why is Nicola Thorp on This Morning? Is the ex Coronation Street star married?

Nicola Thorp was once best known for her role on Coronation Street.

However, she’s arguably now more of a familiar face thanks to her heated debates on This Morning.

So what else do we know about the passionate TV star? Is she married – and would she ever return to the cobbles?

Nicola Thorp is a journalist and actress (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Nicola Thorp?

Nicola Thorp is a British actress and journalist.

The star writes a regular column for Metro, as well as regularly appearing on the ITV daytime show This Morning.

She joined the team in 2019.

You may also recognise her from her acting work, as she starred in the popular soap Coronation Street.

In 2018, she competed for ITV in Sports Relief’s Clash of the Channels boat race.

She also joined 26 other celebrities at Metropolis Studios to perform an original Christmas song called Rock with Rudolph.

The song even peaked at number two on iTunes!

How old is Nicola Thorp?

The ITV star was born in Blackpool on September 30 1988.

This makes Nicola 33 years old.

Nicola appears on This Morning to discuss subjects including women’s rights and mental health (Credit: ITV)

Why is Nicola Thorp on This Morning?

Nicola Thorp is a regular resident expert on This Morning.

She appears on the show to discuss a wide range of issues from women’s rights to mental health.

What has Nicola Thorp been in?

Apart from her role in Corrie, Nicola has starred in a variety of British shows.

She’s made an appearance in Doctor Who. She also starred in three-part ITV serial The Guilty and an episode of Doctors.

Nicola confirmed her relationship with Hollywood actor Nikesh Patel last year (Credit: Splash News)

Is Nicola Thorp married?

Nicola isn’t married, but she is dating Hollywood hunk Nikesh Patel.

Nikesh is a British actor who’s starred in major productions including Doctor Who, London Has Fallen and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The pair made their relationship official in 2021, after sharing a cute Instagram post together.

She captioned the post: “A birthday surprise.”

Since then they’ve been pictured on holiday, on red carpets and on Valentine’s Day together.

Before dating Nikesh, Nicola was in a 10-month relationship with her Corrie co-star Charlie De Melo.

However, the pair split just before Christmas 2018 after they found themselves growing apart.

A source told The Sun: “Sadly Nicola and Charlie decided to cool things after growing apart.

“They’ve decided to remain pals – although they aren’t hanging out as much platonically as they did before they were a couple.”

Nicola Thorp played Pat Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street for over two years (Credit: Splash News)

Was Nicola Thorp in Coronation Street?

For over two years, the actress played Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street.

Nicola Rubenstein was street villain Pat Phelan’s daughter.

She had a dramatic time on the show, with the character being shot and just about surviving so she could start her new life in Bristol.

Nicola then confirmed her exit from Corrie, saying: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to say I’ve had the most incredible year here working at Corrie.

“To be involved in Phelan’s demise has been an absolute treat and I hope you’ve all been enjoying it as much as I have enjoyed filming it.

“I’ve got wonderful friends, a family I’ve made here and I’ll be really, really sad to say goodbye for now.”

Which hints that perhaps one day she could return…

Nicola Thorp opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola Thorp on battle with mental health

In 2018, the Corrie actress opened up about the struggles with mental health she had before landing her role on Coronation street.

She confessed on BBC Radio 5 live: “I had, I don’t know what you would call it to this day, essentially a nervous breakdown.

“I was depressed, suffered very badly with anxiety and started to have suicidal thoughts. That’s what my life was.

“It was a very, very dark place to be in… I think it was something that was always there.”

She then explained that she eventually opened up to people and she realised that she wasn’t suffering alone.

Nicola said: “Everyone is capable of going through and suffering with depression.

“It’s something that I think will happen to almost everyone in their lives, and the more we talk about it, the more people can stop suffering in silence.”

Nicola Thorp claimed she was harassed by her director while filming a documentary on women’s rights (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola Thorp harassed by a director

In 2019, Nicola claimed that she was once harassed by a director while working on a documentary about women’s rights.

She told The Mirror: “A man in the public eye approached me to do a documentary about women’s rights and then, in the process, he told me how much he wanted to have sex with me.

“He then started sending me photos of dresses and shoes he thought I’d look sexy in at three in the morning.”

Nicola then went on to say: “That really messed me up for a while. It made me think, well did I encourage him? Was my worth as a potential presenter of a documentary only gauged by how much I flirted with him?”

The soap star was also once locked in a work bathroom when she was 19 until she agreed to kiss her manager.

Nicola decided speak out about her experiences and said that society needs to “definitely” do more to support women who have been harassed.

