Nicola Thorp has divided This Morning fans over a statement about the Queen.

The former Coronation Street star appeared on the ITV show to discuss the latest headlines, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

But as the panel spoke about Prince Andrew‘s current lawsuit, Nicola didn’t hold back.

Nicola Thorp divided This Morning viewers as she spoke about the Queen (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicola Thorp say?

On Thursday’s show (August 12), Nicola also appeared alongside presenter Nick Ferrari.

The panel were discussing the lawsuit filed in the US accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre.

Nicola shared: “I think our country is so divided on so many things many different things.

She’s going to lose the faith of the British people.

“But we’re all united in wanting to see Andrew face justice.”

She added: “He’s had a long time to cooperate with the FBI. I think if the Queen doesn’t speak up soon, she’s going to lose the faith of the British people.

“We’re seeing a monarchy, a family and a Firm that are protecting somebody who was openly friends with a sex offender.”

Will the British public lose faith in the Queen? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did This Morning respond?

Nicola’s opinion appeared to divide viewers at home.

Agreeing with the actress, one said: “Thank god for Nicola. She won’t sit on the fence. #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “I hate to say it but I completely agree with Nicola there #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “The Queen won’t speak up about Andrew. She’s probably praying that someone is going to make something up about Harry and Meghan to deflect again. #ThisMorning.”

A fourth penned: “Well done @nicolathorp_ for calling out the Queen for staying silent about Prince Andrew.”

However, one took issue with Nicola’s statement about the Queen.

They wrote: “I’m sorry Nicola Thorp I don’t see that the public will lose faith with the Queen, quite opposite I would say. #thismorning.”

A second stated: “Just listening to Nicola and Nick regarding HMQ and Prince Andrew. Nick is right HM will be receiving huge sympathy from the British public.

“Andrew can make his own decisions. It’s not the Queens fault that he is in this position. Nicola is being very harsh.”

It comes after Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York earlier this week.

Ms Giuffre, who is also one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, claims she was sexually assaulted by Andrew when she was a minor.

The 61-year-old royal has fiercely denied the allegations.

