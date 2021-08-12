This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has apologised after sparking fury over a comment he made about Dr Zoe Williams‘ hair.

On Thursday’s show (August 12), Eamonn compared Dr Zoe’s hair to an alpaca as she appeared on the programme.

However, the comment didn’t go down well with viewers as they expressed their outrage on Twitter.

Eamonn compared Zoe’s hair to an alpaca (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on This Morning?

Eamonn told Dr Zoe: “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today. You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.”

Laughing, Zoe replied: “Don’t touch my hair!”

However, following fury on Twitter, the presenter admitted he feels “mortified” over the incident.

Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) August 12, 2021

Eamonn apologises

He wrote on the social media site: “Hey everyone out there, if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged…

“…I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended.”

It came after viewers complained on Twitter over Eamonn’s comment.

One person said: “@thismorning did @EamonnHolmes just compare the doctor’s hair to an alpaca?!?”

Eamonn Holmes apologised after a backlash over his remark about Zoe’s hair on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Another wrote: “Oh @EamonnHolmes telling a black woman her hair is like an alpaca and he wants to pet it. Christ almighty.”

A third added: “‘Your hair looks like an alpaca’ #eamonnholmes was totally out of order on #thismorning but Dr Zoe Williams handled it so well.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s followers offered their support to him.

One person said: “Don’t worry about it. @DrZoeWilliams laughed it off and didn’t seem at all bothered.”

Another added: “You could never offend anyone darling.”

Eamonn Holmes’ comment sparked a fury on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Eamonn you make my mornings and I’m sure that Dr Zoe had a sense of humour. You are not malicious at all.”

Dr Zoe hasn’t yet spoken about the backlash.

