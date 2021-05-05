On This Morning today, guests Andrew Neil and former Corrie actress Nicola Thorp clashed during a debate about Snow White.

Today’s episode (Wednesday May 5) saw the two trade blows on a recent news story about the famous Disney character.

And it didn’t take long for the two to be at loggerheads.

Andrew and Nicola discussed Snow White (Credit: ITV)

What happened when This Morning discussed Snow White today?

In a weekly discussion about topical issues, attention turned to a new theme park ride in the US based on Disney’s iconic Snow White animated film.

The ride has drawn criticism from some quarters because it shows Prince Charming kissing Snow White on the lips while she’s asleep.

Critics say that this is “without consent”.

Nicola began the discussion by saying: “What’s great about this story is that we’re talking about consent; we’re talking about the fact that it’s not okay to kiss somebody who is asleep.

“But I also accept that this is part of an old fable and an old fairytale. Does it come up to 2021 standards? No, I don’t think so.

“A lot of people are saying in the press that this is part of cancel culture. It’s not part of cancel culture. Everyone’s getting their knickers in a twist over this.

“It’s just about having conversations with young impressionable children to say ‘look, this is part of the story, however in real life this wouldn’t happen… and it is wrong and quite frankly criminal.'”

Andrew said only the ‘western elite’ were talking about the subject (Credit: ITV)

Andrew hit back

Journalist Andrew responded by saying that while terrible things in the world are going on, only the “western elite” choose to talk about this.

Nicola interjected and said: “I’d like to say in the UK only 1.5 per cent of rape cases actually get charged.

“It’s part of rape culture that we want to address and talk about.”

Andrew couldn’t believe his ears and fired back: “This cartoon is responsible for date rape?”

“I didn’t say that but I think it’s important to talk about rape culture, Andrew,” Nicola replied.

“All of your points are valid, I think mine are too. They can both exist in this space.”

When the discussion finished, host Phillip Schofield said: “Didn’t think it was going to go there!”

For the love of God…

Can the woke brigade please just shut the f*ck up?

You're pathetic & exhausting, and nobody in the real world agrees with you. Thanks. https://t.co/lUaljZO3GR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 5, 2021

What did Piers say?

It wasn’t long until Piers Morgan had his say.

Taking to his favourite medium of Twitter, the former GMB presenter quote-tweeted an image of the offending kiss in Snow White.

“For the love of God,” he wrote.

“Can the woke brigade just shut the [bleep] up?

“You’re pathetic and exhausting, and nobody in the real world agrees with you. Thanks.”

