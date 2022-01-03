Former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp has revealed that a man exposed himself to her in public.

The ITV actress was enjoying a coffee date with friends in London’s Hyde Park when they were approached by a man.

Nicola opened up about the horrifying experience – which is classed as a form of sexual violence – in a post on Twitter.

She shared a video of the incident in a bid to have the man identified.

Nicoa Thorp has revealed she was flashed by a stranger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Thorp reveals shocking flashing incident

Alongside the clip, Nicola wrote: “Having a coffee at Hyde park with two of the girls and this guy asks to sit with us.

“We say no. Minutes later he puts his penis on his table and flashes us. Just another day of being a woman. I’ve censored his privates…but if anyone recognises him DM me.

Read more: Nicola Thorp divides This Morning fans as she says Britain ‘may lose faith in the Queen’

“I followed him but he got lost in a crowd outside Winter Wonderland. There were plenty of kids around. The psychology behind this baffles me – as does its prevalence in society. It wasn’t the first time it had happened to one of us.

“At 17:08 to be precise. On the picnic benches outside The Lodge Cafe, Hyde Park Corner.”

The actress went on to add that she had reported the incident to the local police.

She added: “It’s all been reported to the police, but I know that the Twitter-sphere can often help identify these types of criminals.”

The actress says she reported the incident to the police (Credit: Splashnews)

Nicola is best known for appearing on ITV soap Corrie from 2017 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Nicola hit headlines earlier this year after she took legal action against Laurence Fox.

Read more: This Morning: Andrew Neil and Nicola Thorp clash in Snow White debate

The Lewis actor was sued for defamation after he called a number of celebrities on Twitter “paedophiles”.

Laurence used the offending language in a series of since-deleted tweets following a row over Sainsbury’s support of Black History Month.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.