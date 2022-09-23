Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Did he eat his victims?

The ‘Milwaukee Monster’ is the focus of the disturbing new drama series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – but did he eat his victims?

Netflix confirmed that the limited series was in the pipeline in 2020.

But the true crime series has finally landed and is causing quite a stir, due to the shocking nature Jeffrey Dahmer killed his victims.

But did Jeffrey Dahmer eat his victims?

Glee writer Ryan Murphy has recreated the story of one of history’s most sickening criminals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Milwaukee Monster, his victims, how he killed them and what he did with the corpses after…

What is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells the gruesome tale of the serial killer.

The dramatisation focuses on the perspective of the victims, and also the role of the police.

As a result of police incompetency, Jeffrey had the freedom to commit many more gruesome murders.

Ryan Murphy, creator of Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story, is at the helm.

Evan Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer, while Richard Jenkins will star as Jeffrey’s father.

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer and did he eat victims?

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Monster, was an American serial killer and sex offender.

He committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

His later murders also involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s police mugshot (Credit: Kypros/Shutterstock)

How many people did Jeffrey kill?

Jeffrey killed at least 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

His youngest victim Konerak was just 14, and his oldest was 31.

Jeffrey committed his first murder in 1978, three weeks after his graduation.

He picked up 18-year-old hitchhiker Steven Hicks and lured him to his house.

Jeffrey hit his victim with a dumbbell, strangled him and finally masturbated over his corpse.

Did Jeffrey Dahmer eat his victims?

Jeffrey Dahmer DID eat some of his victims.

In fact, he even served human meat to his neighbours.

When police finally caught him, there was evidence that some victim’s body parts had been consumed.

During his sanity trial, detectives relayed information provided by the killer during his confession.

Police recorded over 60 hours of audio in which Jeffrey described in gruesome detail some of his crimes.

Once he fried the biceps of a man in oil, used a meat tenderiser and ate the muscle because “it was big and he wanted to try it”.

Detective Dennis Murphy said, according to the Associated Press: “He stated it tasted like beef.”

Cannibalism is said to give killers a “sense of power” over their victims.

How was Jeffrey caught?

One of Jeffrey’s intended victims Tracy Edwards managed to escape and flag down the police.

Police searched Jeffrey’s apartment and discovered a total of four severed heads in the kitchen.

They found two human hearts in his fridge, and torsos dissolving in acid.

Jeffrey confessed, saying: “I created this horror and it only makes sense I do everything to put an end to it.”

Jeffrey was finally convicted of 15 murders, and was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment in 1992.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Credit: Netflix)

Is Jeffrey Dahmer alive?

Jeffrey died on November 28 1994.

He was beaten to death by fellow Columbia Correctional Institution inmate Christopher Scarver.

Christopher bludgeoned Jeffrey over the face and head with a metal bar.

He consequently said: “God told me to do it.”

Did Jeffrey Dahmer eat victims? Was he mentally ill?

Jeffrey was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and a psychotic disorder.

Despite his mental health conditions, Jeffrey Dahmer was found to be legally sane at his trial.

Was Jeffrey Dahmer a normal child?

Jeffrey was born May 21 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the first of two sons.

Mum Joyce Annette was a teletype machine instructor, and dad Lionel was a Marquette University chemistry student.

Jeffrey was a quiet and timid child, due to his mother being frequently ill.

Furthermore, Jeffrey manifested an interest in dead animals from an early age.

Only later did his father admit there were signs his son might go on to kill.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

