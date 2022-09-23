Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: What happened to Konerak Sinthasomphone?

Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story relives the horrifying crimes of the serial killer – not least the heartbreaking story of victim Konerak Sinthasomphone.

Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991.

He remains one of America’s most prolific serial killers to this day.

His crimes are made more shocking, when you learn that teenage victim Konerak Sinthasomphone ALMOST got away.

The case was handled so badly by authorities that, when one of his victims did escape, police actually handed him back to his killer.

So who was Konerak Sinthasomphone and what happened to him?

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 14-year-old boy Konerak Sinthasomphone (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer victim Konerak Sinthasomphone?

Konerak Sinthasomphone was just 14 years old when he met Jeffrey Dahmer and tragically became the Milwaukee Monster’s next victim.

His family had fled their country of Laos a decade before, with the hopes of living the so-called American dream.

But, little did they know, their experience in America was going to become a nightmare.

As dramatised in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Jeffrey met teenage Konerak Sinthasomphone outside a liquor shop, unaware that Konerak was the brother of Somsack, whom Jeffrey molested in 1988.

The serial killer invited Konerak back to his apartment for a few drinks and promised to pay him $100 to take some photographs.

A reluctant Konerak agreed because his family was in need of money.

When they arrived at his apartment, Jeffrey drugged the boy and took photographs before conducting a gruesome experiment on him while he was still alive.

Jeffrey became fascinated by the idea of putting his victims in a ‘zombie-like’ state and he tried to do this Konerak.

This involved drilling a hole into his skull and pouring acid into his head.

Dahmer then left the building to get more alcohol when Konerak was somehow able to gather his senses and escape.

What happened to Konerak Sinthasomphone?

In the early hours of the morning in Milwaukee, Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbour spotted Konerak Sinthasomphone stumbling around naked and injured.

Cola Styles, 17 at the time, told Fox News: “I could tell he was injured.

“It was clear that he needed help.

“He couldn’t stand and was very lethargic.

“There were cuts and scrapes all over his body.

“Then I saw a thin stream of blood running down his thighs.

“When he saw me, it was like a prayer had been answered.

“He looked at me as if I knew him.

“He came and reached out to me like a child and fell.

“I held on to him on the ground.”

Jeffrey Dahmer then walked up to Cola and began demanding that she return the boy.

He claimed that he was just a friend who had become too drunk to understand where he was.

However, his story changed after police officers John A Balcerzak and Joseph T Garnish arrived.

Jeffrey Dahmer told them that Konerak Sinthasomphone was his 19-year-old lover who was out of sorts.

What the women weren’t aware of was that Jeffrey Dahmer had drilled a small hole into the young boy’s head and injected him with acid to render him unable to speak.

Despite disbelief from bystanders, the police believed Jeffrey and escorted the pair back to his apartment.

The 14-year-old was left to die by police (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Konerak’s brother Somsack now?

Somsack Sinthasomphone was 13 when he met Jeffrey Dahmer for the first time in September 1988.

At that time, Jeffrey had just moved out of his grandmother’s house and was living in an apartment of his own.

Jeffrey tried to persuade the teen to come to his apartment in order to pose for nude pictures.

Jeffrey drugged and sexually abused the teenager until he was able to escape.

Subsequently, law enforcement officials learned of the incident and arrested Jeffrey on September 27 1988.

In January 1989, Jeffrey pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault as well as tempting a child for immoral reasons, which saw him get sentenced to one year in prison with work release and five years of probation.

Additionally, the judge asked Jeffrey to register as a sexual offender.

In a disgusting coincidence, Jeffrey was on probation for molesting Somsack when he went on to murder his brother Konerak.

Reports say Somsack Sinthasomphone lives a quiet life in Wisconsin with his family.

Were the police homophobic?

After speaking with Jeffrey, police officers listed the incident as a “domestic squabble between homosexuals”.

As a result of their neglect, 14-year-old Konerak was dead within an hour.

Jeffrey dismembered his body.

Understandably, there was a public outcry following Jeffrey Dahmer’s arrest, and the officers both lost their jobs.

A leaked audiotape also showed the officers making homophobic remarks on their radio about “the lovers” on the night of the incident.

Despite their abhorrent actions, both officers later appealed their termination and were reinstated.

As a result, John A Balcerzak later became president of the Milwaukee Police Association.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Where is Konerak now?

As a result of the police’s negligence, Konerak Sinthasomphone was murdered by Jeffrey.

His family were devastated and struggled to make sense of the death of their beloved 14-year-old boy.

Talking to New York Times, Konerak’s 27-year-old brother Anouke Sinthasomphone explained that their lives hadn’t been the same since the death of the young boy.

He said: “We don’t have energy to do anything. We can’t sleep. We can’t eat.”

His mother also had all of the photographs in their home of her son removed because she was so heartbroken, except the one that adorns a small shrine in the living room.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

