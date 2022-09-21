Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix: Is Tracy Edwards real and where is he now?

Netflix’s new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells the horrifying true tale of the serial killer – including his last intended victim Tracy Edwards.

Jeffrey lured Tracy to his apartment, with every intention of killing him.

However, Tracy was able to escape – and alert the police.

Tracy played a crucial part in the capture of multiple murderer Jeffrey Dahmer.

So where is the Milwaukee Monster survivor is now?

Shaun J. Brown plays Tracy Edwards in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Credit: Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Who is Tracy Edwards?

In the first episode of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we saw Jeffrey lure a victim into his apartment.

Jeffrey met Tracy Edwards at a gay bar and persuaded him to come back to his apartment to take nude photos in exchange for money.

But, when Tracy arrived at his apartment, he quickly regretted his decision.

Tracy noticed strange things around Jeffrey’s apartment, including blood stains, knives and a tank of acid.

When Tracy tried to leave, Jeffrey forced him to stay by threatening his co-called guest with a knife.

Tracy reluctantly agreed to watch a movie and have his photos taken…

But, what Jeffrey didn’t know, was that Tracy was plotting his escape.

When Jeffrey finally let his guard down and rested on Tracy, the intended victim took it as an opportunity to fight back and try to break out of the apartment.

Tracy managed to make it out of Jeffrey’s grisly apartment alive.

He then alerted the police and led them back to Jeffrey’s apartment where they found dismembered body parts, and all kinds of sick photos and gory keepsakes.

They even discovered a frozen head in the freezer.

The real Tracy Edwards, who escaped Jeffrey Dahmer (Credit: Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock)

Was Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tracy Edwards a real person?

Tracy Edwards was a real person who narrowly managed to escape Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment.

Tracy was hailed a hero on July 22 1991 when he led the police to Jeffrey Dahmer’s horrific apartment.

There, the police found photos and parts of dismembered victims hidden in the apartment.

The police were able to arrest Jeffrey that day, finally ending the 13-year murder spree of the Milwaukee Monster.

However, Tracy’s fame actually ended up costing him.

Jeffrey Dahmer in his mugshot (Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

Where is Tracy Edwards now?

After becoming ‘famous’ for exposing Jeffrey Dahmer, Tracy Edwards was recognised by police in Mississippi.

He was a wanted felon and charged with sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

In the following years, he began to rack up more police charges, including arrests for drug possession, theft, property damage and much more.

Twenty years later, on July 26 2011, Tracy Edwards was arrested again after being accused of throwing homeless man Jonny Jordan to his death off a bridge in Milwaukee.

At the time of his arrest, Tracy was 52 years old, homeless and had been moving from shelter to shelter since 2002.

The police did not release a motive for the crime.

But, talking about Tracy’s life after the Jeffrey Dahmer trial, his defence attorney said: “It’s like Humpty Dumpty.

“It’s like he was never able to put the pieces back together again.”

Unfortunately, very little is known about Tracy Edwards today.

Reports says he is still in jail for the murder of homeless man Jonny Jordan.

Read more: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix: Who is Jeffrey Dahmer and where is he now?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Have you watched Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.