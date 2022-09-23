Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Who was Glenda Cleveland and what happened to her?

In the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we meet Glenda Cleveland, played by Neicy Nash.

Glenda was Jeffrey Dahmer‘s real life neighbour who alerted the serial killer’s behaviour to the police many times.

Tragically, they didn’t listen to her.

Talking to Queue, Niecy explained: “Glenda was one of his victims too.

“And her story had been told the least.”

So who was Glenda Cleveland and where is she now?

Niecy Nash plays Glenda Cleveland in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Credit: Netflix)

Who was Glenda Cleveland?

Glenda Cleveland was Jeffrey Dahmer‘s unfortunate neighbour.

She noticed suspicious behaviour coming from his apartment and reported it to the police on countless occasions.

On May 27 1991, Glenda’s teenage daughter Sandra and her niece Nicole saw a naked teenage boy, Konerak Sinthasomphone, running away from Dahmer.

They notified the officials but, when the police arrived on the scene, they didn’t take it seriously.

Jeffrey Dahmer managed to convince them that the teenage boy was his drunken lover, and the police ignored the girl’s statements.

We now know that Jeffrey took Konerak back to his apartment, where he later strangled and dismembered the young boy’s body.

Glenda ended up calling the authorities a number of times, after hearing noises and discovering a strange smell coming from his apartment.

In a harrowing call, Glenda even told the police: “Someone is going to get hurt or killed.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, five of Jeffrey’s murders happened AFTER Glenda alerted the police.

Glenda also reportedly stayed in touch with Konerak’s family and went to one of their son’s weddings.

Did Jeffrey Dahmer give Glenda Cleveland a human meat sandwich?

In the Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Jeffrey is seen offering his neighbour Glenda Cleveland a sandwich made of real human meat.

But did this really happen?

While it was never confirmed that he offered the sandwich to Glenda, there were reports that Jeffrey Dahmer tried to feed his neighbours human meat.

This is confirmed in the documentary The Jeffrey Dahmer Files…

One of his neighbours, Pamela Bass, revealed her fears that she may have eaten human meat in one of the meals the Milwaukee Monster gave her.

She admitted: “I have probably eaten someone’s body part.”

Glenda Cleveland reported Jeffrey Dahmer to the police many times (Credit: Shutterstock)

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbour Glenda Cleveland?

After Jeffrey Dahmer’s trial, Glenda continued to live in the area.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, she continued to live alone on that same street until 2009.

The Common Council and the County Board also formally honoured her.

The Sentinel shared: “Mayor John Norquist called her a model citizen.

“She received awards from local women’s groups and even the Milwaukee Police Department.”

Unfortunately, Glenda died at the age of 56 in December 2010.

The Milwaukee police officers discovered her body on the floor of her apartment after her neighbours hadn’t seen her for a few days.

They ruled her cause of death as a natural death of heart disease and high blood pressure.

But her daughter blamed Glenda’s addiction to cigarettes.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

