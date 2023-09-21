The massive great flashing red flag that Martin M won’t stick with Monique on My Mum, Your Dad

The ‘real reason’ My Mum, Your Dad love match Martin M and Monique might not work out may have been revealed.

Martin M has proved a divisive character in the ITV dating show for middle-aged parents. His towering height and occupation as a property developer has wowed his admirers on the show.

But some viewers have taken exception to how his presence seems to have eclipsed Martin H’s romantic hopes.

My Mum, Your Dad: A tale of two Martins

At one point the two Martins seemed to be in a love triangle with Monique. And then that triangle later morphed into a love square when Tolullah’s affections also became intertwined with Martin and Martin.

Fans warned Monique on social media that they found Martin M “cocky”. But Monique appeared to bag him following Wednesday (September 20) evening’s episode after Martin M let Tolullah down… just moments after viewers watched her reject Martin H in favour of his near-namesake and love rival.

Returning after a very brutal chat with Tolullah in which she suddenly found her options reduced, Martin M and Monique sealed their coming together with a snog in the kitchen.

But does that mean it will be happy every after for them?

Does Martin M end up with Monique on My Mum, Your Dad?

Clearly, the best option would be for everyone on My Mum, Your Dad to find someone. But there may have been a massive great flashing red flag out there concerning Martin M the whole time.

That’s because Martin M may have revealed a very pertinent issue about his dating history before he even appeared on the programme.

Speaking about previous relationships to reporters previewing his arrival, Martin M opened up: “I’ve always struggled meeting people who are on my wavelength. So, I thought, if they’re going to line up several single ladies, I’m in. What’s not to like?”

He went on: “I tend to go for powerful, intelligent, driven women, which usually means we end up competing with each other.

“I have difficulty committing, I still want to be that Peter Pan. Commitmentphobe? Maybe so. I don’t want to close any doors.”

I have difficulty committing, I still want to be that Peter Pan.

A “commitmentphobe”? In his own words and by his own admission? Oh dear. Fingers crossed for Monique.

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV tonight, Thursday September 21, at 9pm. The final episode of the series will be available to stream on ITVX afterwards, at 10pm. It will be repeated on ITV1 tomorrow, Friday September 22, also at 10pm.

