OPINION: Tolullah has had a lucky escape from Martin M and I feel for his son Luke

Well, My Mum, Your Dad was full of drama last night and let me tell you, I’m fed up of Martin M!

On Wednesday night’s ep (Sept 20), we saw Martin M try and decide between Tolullah and Monique. But he wasn’t really going about it in the right way.

Towards the end of the episode, Tolullah broke things off with Martin H – much to viewers’ upset – and admitted she feels a stronger connection with Martin M.

But, when Tolullah went to confess her feelings to Martin M, he told her that he was going to pursue things with Monique.

Martin M cracked on with Monique during last night’s ep (Credit: ITV)

Martin M on My Mum, Your Dad

After the conversation with Tolullah, Martin M wasted no time in locking lips with Monique. I have to admit, my jaw was on the floor at this point.

Their children watching from the bunker looked equally as shocked too! And Martin M’s poor son Luke had to watch it all unfold, looking pretty embarrassed.

While I don’t think Martin M is a bad guy, I think Tolullah got a lucky escape. I think she was silly to end things with Martin H – who is an absolute gem imo – but we can’t help who we connect with I suppose!

Martin M is also just not fitting the vibe of the rest of the parents. It started off as a wholesome, sweet show and he just seems to be bringing the drama of Love Island!

Poor Luke! (Credit: ITV)

Tolullah had mentioned during a workshop with the other parents that she wants to find someone who only has eyes for her and who makes her a priority. So it surprised me when she went for Martin M, who was basically doing the opposite.

I think she deserves a lot more (*cough* Martin H *cough*), and needs to realise that.

Elsewhere, I really felt for Luke. He had to sit there and watch his dad be a bit of a player in the retreat. He also looked super awkward when Tolullah’s daughter Georgia didn’t have the best things to say about Martin M.

Speaking about his dad, Luke told his co-stars in the bunker: “This should give him a bit of a lesson. I just hope that now it all works out with Monique because if not, he’ll have nothing.”

Tolullah deserves more (Credit: ITV)

It seems My Mum, Your Dad viewers agree with me too. One person said on X: “Not been a fan of Martin M at all, but I feel quite sorry for Luke watching with the other children. Everyone’s been mindful of his presence, but it can’t be easy at all.”

Feel so sorry for Luke having to sit there while everyone else basically hates on his dad.

Another wrote: “Feel so sorry for Martin M’s son Luke.”

Someone else added: “Feel so sorry for Luke having to sit there while everyone else basically hates on his dad.”

Let’s hope Martin M and Monique work out, and Tolullah and Martin H can find love!

My Mum, Your Dad airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

