My Mum, Your Dad final streaming TONIGHT as part of ITV schedule shake-up

The My Mum, Your Dad final will be available to watch tonight, Thursday September 21, in an ITV schedule shake-up.

The ITV dating show featuring a cast of middle-aged parents hopeful about finding love again has been on the box on weekday evenings for the last two weeks.

However, despite some expectations that tomorrow’s episode might be shown later than usual, it has now been confirmed the series’ first run will be wrapped up this evening.

The My Mum, Your Dad crew will be loving us and leaving us after tonight’s series final (Credit: ITV.com)

When is the My Mum, Your Dad final on ITV?

Over the past fortnight, new instalments of My Mum, Your Dad has been starting at 9pm. Episodes have lasted an hour, until 10pm. And it has been addictive pre-bedtime viewing for legions of fans who have taken the contestants looking for love to their own hearts.

No doubt many viewers will have looked forward in the TV guide to see when this first series might end.

And it was expected the final episode of the run would air tomorrow, Friday September 22.

However – with international football in the ITV schedules between 7.30pm and 10pm – My Mum, Your Dad will be undergoing a slight change.

And that means fans can look forward to DOUBLE the amount of My Mum, Your Dad they were expecting tonight! However, one episode won’t actually be on telly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Mum Your Dad UK (@mymumyourdaduk)

My Mum, Your Dad final

The My Mum, Your Dad final will still air on Friday, but at a later time of 10pm. However, it will be available to watch on ITVX from tonight.

ITV told ED!: “The final show will air on ITVX straight after the penultimate show has aired tonight on ITV1.

The final show will air on ITVX straight after the penultimate show has aired tonight on ITV1.

“The final episode will also play out on Friday on ITV1 but at a slightly later time of 10pm due to UEFA Women’s Nations League: England vs Scotland.”

Will Martin H find love? (Credit: ITV.com)

But how will all the loose love threads be tied up? Will Janey and Roger make a go of it? Can Martin M win over fans who have been unconvinced by his approach to wooing Monique and Tolullah? And what will happen with lovelorn Martin H – will he find anyone to mend his broken heart?

There’s only one way to find out… But you can make your predictions about how the My Mum, Your Dad final will end by sharing your thoughts over at our @EntertainmentDailyFix Facebook page.

Read more: Davina McCall teases a celebrity version of My Mum, Your Dad

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.