Martin H needs to read all these adoring messages from My Mum, Your Dad fans after fresh rejection on show

My Mum, Your Dad fans’ hearts broke as Martin H endured more rejection on the ITV dating show last night.

Wednesday (September 20) evening’s show saw viewers’ fave Martin H sob during a workshop as he reflected on why he wants to look forward in his life, and believes he is “deserving”.

He admitted to doubting himself, even though he believes he has done well as a dad.

My Mum, Your Dad contestant Martin H becomes emotional (Credit: ITV.com)

“I have a catalogue of failed relationship including a 25-year marriage,” Martin H said emotionally.

He continued: “I’m always going to be told ‘no’ and be the kid who doesn’t get the girl. But I’ve now learned maybe I am worthy.”

And to the devastation of those watching at home, just moments later it was proven once again that the course of true love never did run smooth.

The Parent Replay: Martin H and Tolullah watch that beautiful break-up for the first time #MyMumYourDad #MyMumYourDadUK pic.twitter.com/n4sd3GZsoM — My Mum Your Dad UK (@MyMumYourDadUK) September 21, 2023

What happened to Martin H on My Mum, Your Dad?

Martin H and Tolullah shared a kiss at the end of their date shown on Tuesday (September 19) night’s programme.

However, Tolullah’s gaze was also on Martin M – and ultimately she decided to focus on him, feeling she had a “stronger connection”, and collapsing her love triangle involving two Martins.

As she welled up while delivering her verdict to Martin H, he graciously offered her a hug and words of reassurance. “Take the risk,” he advised Tolullah, despite his own rejection.

Martin H hugs Tolullah (Credit: ITV.com)

It wasn’t the first time a My Mum, Your Dad contestant picked Martin M over Martin H, with Monique also letting Martin H down gently previously.

Unfortunately for Tolullah, though, Martin M had already decided to continue dating Monique – and ended things with her after she had told Martin H she wasn’t interested.

And while some viewers expressed their anger on social media with those contestants eyeing up property developer Martin M, many others tweeted their support and admiration for Martin H.

And what a love square it is #MyMumYourDad #MyMumYourDadUK pic.twitter.com/Ue09s8KHLw — My Mum Your Dad UK (@MyMumYourDadUK) September 20, 2023

How My Mum, Your Dad viewers reacted

“Can someone please explain what the ladies see in Martin M? Are we missing something?” tweeted one show fan in a query posted scores of times.

Another exasperated observer wrote: “What a terrible choice. Really hope Tolullah and Monique learn from these mistakes. Martin H is clearly a gorgeous and wonderful guy yet they pick Martin M? Why?”

A third fumed: “What is wrong with these women? Seriously Martin H has a heart of gold. So genuine. Any woman would be lucky to have him #MyMumYourDad.”

And a fourth wailed, adding several crying emojis to their words: “Martin H deserved so much better!! #MyMumYourDad #MyMumYourDadUK @ThisisDavina.”

Martin H showing us how beautifully you can respond to rejection ❤️ #MyMumYourDadUK #MyMumYourDad pic.twitter.com/HbecLUOEnP — My Mum Your Dad UK (@MyMumYourDadUK) September 18, 2023

‘Martin H is every woman’s dream’

Meanwhile, other fans heaped praise on Martin H’s personal qualities, spelling out why they reckon he is a catch.

“#MyMumYourDad Martin H is every woman’s dream,” one Twitter user wrote.

They gushed: “His respect and manners are first class. Mix that with his good looks and sex appeal. If I wasn’t married I’d be in the long, long, long queue for a date.”

If I wasn’t married I’d be in the long, long, long queue for a date.

“Martin H is such a gentleman. He’ll have the pick of a huge bunch now the single ladies have seen how lovely he and his daughter are,” someone else predicted.

A third said: “Honestly this guy is something else. His emotional intelligence and grace is next level. Martin you are so deserving of love and more. Keep being you.”

And a fourth hailed him: “Martin H deserves the world #MyMumYourDad.”

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV tonight, Thursday September 21, at 9pm.

