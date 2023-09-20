Davina McCall teases a celebrity version of My Mum, Your Dad

Davina McCall has teased a celebrity version of My Mum, Your Dad could be made in the future.

The ITV dating show for middle-aged parents has capivated fans over the past couple of weeks. Viewers’ heartstrings have been pulled by the romance hopefuls’ dramatic and emotional stories.

Furthermore, lovelorn participants’ eliminations have also fired up those watching at home, with decisions proving divisive.

But amid comparisons to Love Island and other similar series, could a My Mum, Your Dad for famous faces be on the telly horizon?

Host Davina has admitted she’s already been casting such a run in her mind!

My Celebrity Mum, Your Celebrity Dad?

Speaking to GMB’s Richard Arnold at Tuesday (September 19) evening’s Who Cares Wins awards, Davina indicated she would like a My Celebrity Mum, Your Celebrity Dad version.

Richard brought up the possibility of a celeb version, to which Davina responded: “Can I just say… I’m already thinking of people I want to put in it.”

I’m already thinking of people I want to put in it.

However, Davina does see a potential issue when it comes to casting.

She added: “Although, none of them stay single for long enough. Any celebrities that want to come on, bring it on.”

‘Coupled up’

Reflecting on his chat during today’s (Wednesday September 20) GMB, Richard suggested a former Goggleboxer’s name came up.

Additionally, he told co-host Susanna Reid: “The first name that came up when we were talking about a celebrity version of My Mum, Your Dad was not my good self, but Denise Van Outen funnily enough.”

Susanna pointed out: “She’s coupled up.”

To which Richard agreed: “Denise is very much loved up.”

Furthermore, he went on: “The singles who are on the shelf never really stay out on the shelf for much longer. They are dusted off, and they are back out there on the market.”

‘My people!’

Also during their chinwag, Davina also revealed she hit it off with the My Mum, Your Dad contestants straight away.

Additionally, she shared: “When I went in that first day to say ‘hi’ to them all, I looked at them and I went: ‘Ah look, you are my people!'”

Meanwhile, Davina wowed at the red carpet bash in a glam white gown witt a ruffled shoulder and thigh-high split.

