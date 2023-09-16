My Mum, Your Dad viewers warn Monique she’s ‘making a mistake by having her head turned’ by ‘swaggering’ newcomer Martin

My Mum, Your Dad fans have cautioned Monique after she enjoyed a flirty chat with ‘swaggering’ newcomer Martin M.

Monique, 50, had previously been seen enjoying a sweet date on the ITV programme with fellow reality show participant Martin H, 56.

Their date, which ended with a kiss on the cheek, had left Monique’s daughter Taiya in tears as she said: “I don’t know why I’m crying, it’s just really nice to see!”

But following Monique’s first impression of the latest Martin in her life (“He’s very confident. And that’s always attractive.”), fans are concerned property developer Martin M may have ‘turned her head’.

Monique later admitted during last night’s (Friday September 15) episode: “I’m very conflicted, I was happy to explore a little bit more with Martin H… then Martin M steps in. My head got a bit frazzled.”

How fans reacted to Friday’s episode

In the earlier stages of the episode, host Davina McCall – tweeting along with the show as it aired – shared seven broken-hearted emojis as she posted: “My heart is already breaking Martin H @MyMumYourDadUK #MyMumYourDad.”

Plenty of viewers watching along at home, and were also on social media at the same time, agreed with Davina’s assessment.

And several also advised Monique to reconsider her approach, as she flirted with the all-new Martin.

“Monique, what are you doing?! We have to go with our hearts, I know, but Martin H is adorable!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

Another tweeted in desperation: “Monique, don’t do it! Martin H is a lovely man.” They went on to claim about Martin M: “Yhis man is a player why can’t you see it?”

And a third exasperated viewer protested: “So frustrating to watch. Monique had a lovely thing going with a lovely guy and then Martin M swaggers in (literally) with his air of arrogance and she completely got her head turned. Rooting for Martin H.”

What My Mum, Your Dad viewers reckon about Martin M

Other fans also gave their verdict on Martin M – and compared him to his love rival on the show.

One person wrote: “I think Martin M is over confident, much prefer Martin H. He’s far more genuine and Monique is making a mistake.”

Monique is making a mistake.

“I think Martin H is a better match for Monique than Martin M,” said another. “As she said M is more what she goes for but it’s turned out not good, so why go backwards when you can go forwards?”

A third chipped in: “Think the new Martin boy is cocky as… he is a game player. Hope none of the girls fall for his one liners.”

And a fourth claimed: “Martin M has huge red flags! Such a douchebag #MyMumYourDad @MyMumYourDadUK.”

My Mum, Your Dad next airs on ITV on Monday September 18 at 9pm.

