My Mum Your Dad viewers gush as contestants share their first kiss: ‘I got goosebumps’

The newest dating show to hit the small screen, My Mum, You Dad, will set hearts racing as its first kiss airs on ITV tonight (September 15).

Davina McCall hosts the show that premiered at the start of this week.

And a new teaser clip at the end of last night’s episode (September 14) has shown that love is on the cards.

A new teaser of what’s to come on My Mum Your Dad shows Paul moving in for a smooch (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad: ITV show’s first kiss

The show sees a group of single parents, all nominated by their children, living together in a mansion in Surrey as they look for love. The odd spark has flown, but that is set to level up in tonight’s episode.

Singletons Paul and Natalie could be seen in the explosive clip leaning in for a cheeky kiss as their children watched in embarrassment. Although hiding behind cushions in The Bunker, their kids were pleased that they could have potentially found a new partner.

Yes! Paul and Natalie pucker up (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode the housemates are treated to a “school disco” where they all dress up in school uniforms and dance the night away.

Paul, 47, was nominated by daughter Mazey to appear on the show and Natalie, 44, was nominated by son Kaliel.

In the teaser, Paul said how “comfortable” he felt around Natalie and that it felt “perfect”. Then he leaned in and kissed her while The Bunker erupted in excitement, with Mazey and Kaliel hiding their faces behind cushions.

Natalie and Paul seem to be on the path to romance (Credit: ITV)

What the audience said

Viewers of the show were just as excited as the children on the show and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One viewer commented: “Oh wow, how beautiful! I had goosebumps on goosebumps. I really hope we get some forevers at the end of the series.”

Another posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said: “I love #MyMumYourDad so much. I’ve cried, and I’ve laughed so much at the kids screaming when there are kisses!”

“I need these 2 to kiss #MyMumYourDad,” another chimed in.

The pair previously shared an aqua yoga session, which planted the kissing seed for one onlooker. They said: “The yoga surf worked well for #natalie & #paul as it did for #kaliel & #Mazey #MyMumYourDad @MyMumYourDadUK.”

Screams that could be heard for days #MyMumYourDadUK #MyMumYourDad pic.twitter.com/GJH0hJllAL — My Mum Your Dad UK (@MyMumYourDadUK) September 14, 2023

Love is in the air

More romance came from newbie Martin H and single mum Monique in last night’s episode. The pair shared a little peck on the cheek, which moved one member of the bunker to tears.

Martin H was nominated by daughter Jessica and Monique by daughter Taiya.

Seeing the parents hit it off in last night’s episode, Taiya had tears of joy and said: “I don’t know why I’m crying; it’s just really nice to see!”

One viewer said: “Martin H and Monique are a lovely match Martinique #Martinique #MyMumYourDad.”

Another added: “Love the reaction from those watching as they kissed all joyful awwww #MyMumYourDad.”

“I cannot with Martin and Monique. Had to wipe a tear #mymumyourdad,” a third echoed.

The Bunker erupted in excitement at signs of the first kiss (Credit: ITV)

Other contestants

There is still time for the other singletons to couple up with the show running every weekday evening next week.

Other contestants include Roger, Elliott, Janey, Clayton, Caroline, Sharon, Tolullah and Martin M.

My Mum, Your Dad will air tonight (September 15) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

