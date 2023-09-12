My Mum, Your Dad viewers express concern over contestant Roger: ‘Red flag?’

The newest reality dating show, My Mum, Your Dad, has just landed on fans’ screens, and it’s a talking point.

Fronted by Davina McCall, the show sees single parents nominated by their children to go on dates in the hopes of finding a new love.

Their children watch on from the distance in a hidden house called The Bunker.

The first episode of My Mum, Your Dad dropped last night (September 11) with a further nine episodes to air.

However, one contestant has caused quite the stir.

Roger was nominated for the ITV dating show by his daughter Jess (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad hopeful Roger

Roger, among other singletons, was introduced to viewers last night. Roger’s daughter Jess joined him on the ITV show after nominating him.

The 58-year-old postman was looking to find his confidence after his wife died 18 months ago from cancer.

The bombshell of Roger only losing his wife last year shook many viewers who united online to share their thoughts.

What the viewers said

One social media user commented quickly: “Wife died a year ago – red flag? #MyMumYourDad.”

Similar posts continued to flow on X, formerly Twitter. Another said: “Nooo his wife only died a year ago definitely not ready. #MyMumYourDad.” “There is NO WAY this man is ready for this his wife has only been dead a year #Roger #MyMumYourDad,” a stunned social media user shared.

Roger’s story captured the hearts of viewers (Credit: ITV)

One viewer added: “@ThisisDavina Great show tonight! I’m hooked! But seriously…Roger is so not ready for love! #mymumyourdad.”

A concerned viewer rallied behind him and said: “Let’s be honest, we’re all a little bit in love with Roger #MyMumYourDad.” Another echoed: “#MyMumYourDad Roger captured the whole nation xoxo.”

It was Jess and her siblings that nominated her dad. She said: “It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do.”

Roger’s wife died last year which has prompted fans to ask if he is ready to date (Credit: ITV)

Who else is on My Mum, Your Dad?

The series will run consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

Other contestants include Natalie and her son Kaliel, Elliott and his son Zachary, mother and son pairing Janey and Will, and Clayton and his son Christian.

The line-up is completed by Paul and his daughter Mazey, mum and daughter duo Caroline and Karli, mum Sharon and daughter Tia and Monique and her daughter Taiya.

My Mum, You Dad, has been called the “middle-aged Love Island“.

