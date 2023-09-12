OPINION: ITV has finally answered our prayers with My Mum, Your Dad – and it thankfully cannot be compared to Love Island

My Mum, Your Dad aired on ITV last night, and let me just say, it totally won me over.

Davina McCall‘s new dating show sees parents try and find love after being dropped off at a retreat by their kids. It’s expected to rival ITV2 smash hit Love Island. But I think it’s WAY better!

In recent years, let’s be honest, Love Island has been full of young people just hoping to bag a brand deal at the end of it.

There’s absolutely no sign of this on My Mum, Your Dad. It just feels like a wholesome dating show for people who actually want to find love.

The show saw parents dating at a retreat (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad on ITV

Monday night’s first episode (September 11) introduced the parents hoping to find love. But there was a twist for their children.

They were taken to a bunker where they were told by Davina they would be watching their parents’ every move (not something I’d wanna do tbh). BUT, that wasn’t all. They would also be in charge of making the decisions for their parents.

The show saw the parents then go on their first dates with each other as they got to know one another. It also dipped into the emotional back stories of them all. Roger, a postman from Derbyshire, sadly lost his wife 18 months ago from cancer.

Davina McCall hosts the wholesome show (Credit: ITV)

His heartbreaking story left many viewers, including myself, in tears. But this is why it’s just 10 times better than Love Island.

There are genuine, real stories. They’re genuine people looking for love (from that it seems anyway!). And I found myself rooting for all of them after just one hour of the show.

Some humorous, charming moments with plenty of heart thrown in too.

Viewers have been begging ITV for a ‘middle-aged’ Love Island for a while. And I feel like this has exceeded all expectations.

Judging by the social media reaction too, viewers are also loving the series.

The contestants’ children will watch their every move… (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think?

One person said on X – formerly Twitter: “This is very wholesome #MyMumYourDad.”

Another wrote: “Aww loved the first episode. Some humorous, charming moments with plenty of heart thrown in too.”

Read more: Jail five times, drug addiction and death of wife: The shocking and emotional back stories of the My Mum, Your Dad contestants

It seems tonight there’s going to be a new contestant entering the retreat. Will there start to be drama?

Well, I can’t wait to tune in tonight to see another installment. Bye Love Island! I think we’ve found the next big thing (sorry not sorry).

My Mum, Your Dad continues tonight (September 12) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you enjoy the show? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.