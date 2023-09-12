Where is the My Mum, Your Dad house and how much is it worth? Can you rent it out?

ITV’s new dating show My Mum, Your Dad has landed, and the house is total home goals!

Nominated by their children, a group of looking-for-love contestants have moved into the My Mum, Your Dad house to find the one.

ITV viewers will have 10 episodes to hopefully witness romance blossom as they live in a stunning countryside mansion, and enjoy top notch facilities.

The My Mum, Your Dad mansion is reportedly worth £8 million (Credit: ITV)

Where is the My Mum, Your Dad house?

The countryside escape is located in West Sussex, Surrey – Midhurst, 12 miles from Chichester, to be exact.

The house is reportedly worth £8 million and features 45 acres of land, two swimming pools, a gym and a sauna.

Viewers first got to see the enormous country house last night (September 11) when the show premiered. Onlookers were impressed at first by the large driveway, outbuildings and patio area, and then they saw the other facilities!

The house also has a tennis court, an indoor swimming pool, a hot tub and gorgeous idyllic countryside views. The kitchen is spectacular, with a posh marble island and stunning velvet chairs. There’s even an Aga, should anyone wish to cook.

Spectators will have to watch the show to see what couples might get steamy in the sauna or who might find love on the tennis court.

At present the house is not listed on any renting sites so viewers will have to live through its current residents.

The contestants all have to live together in the mansion (Credit: ITV)

More about the show

Presenter Davina McCall fronts the show. She called the mansion “the most romantic countryside location”.

The 10 episodes will air on consecutive weekday nights, starting last night (September 11) on ITV and ITV X,

The house is set in an idyllic 45-acre countryside location (Credit: ITV)

Just a short distance away the contestants’ children sit and watch the dates unfold in The Bunker.

So far, viewers love it, with many taking to social media to root for their fave single parent.

My Mum, Your Dad will air tonight (September 12) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: OPINION: ITV has finally answered our prayers with My Mum, Your Dad – and it thankfully cannot be compared to Love Island

So are you enjoying the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.