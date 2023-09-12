My Mum Your Dad contestants with a black male silhouette in front
6ft 10in ‘gentle giant’ Martin joins My Mum, Your Dad hopefuls: ‘I want someone who isn’t put off by my size’

New dad flies above the competition

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Fans of My Mum, Your Dad got their first glimpse of new contestant Martin tonight (September 12).

The reality show has been dubbed “middle-aged Love Island” and started last night. Over the next two weeks, the single parents will get the chance to find a new love.

Now that Martin is entering the mix, will he cause a commotion? A day or so behind on the chemistry front, with the other parents having spent time together, he has his work cut out for him.

Martin from My Mum Your Dad
Meet Martin! (Credit: ITV)

Who is Martin H?

Hopeful Martin’s daughter Jessica nominated him to appear on the show.

Martin is unlike the other contestants  – he is much taller. He stands at 6ft 10in and hopes his time in the idyllic Surrey mansion will be fruitful.

Martin is 56 years old (at the time of filming) and hails from Birmingham but lives in Epsom.

He is a retired basketball player, a sports presenter and a managing director.

Martin said: “I’m big, I’m fun, I’m outgoing and I consider myself to be a likeable sort of bloke. I’ve spent 90% of my life in the friendzone… I’m everyone’s best friend.”

The friendly chap said he was looking for love, and it starts with a smile.

What is he looking for?

He continued: “It starts with a smile. Someone who smiles and shows interest. It’s almost the opposite of me – where I’m cautious and hold back, I am most impressed by somebody who smiles and also isn’t noticeably put off by my size.

“I know I’m a big bloke, I’m 6ft 10in, and that can be really overbearing. I chose a sport where I didn’t stand out!”

Much like other contenders, Martin has admitted that he lacks confidence.

On why his daughter nominated him, Martin commented: “To try and get me out of the friend zone! I have a lack of self-worth and she feels I am worthy and I do a lot for my family and I should have a chance to find emotional fulfilment.

“To give me a chance to get out there. I don’t have much of a social life. So to realise there’s more to life than doing the next basketball commentary or taking my kids on holiday.”

Viewers saw the “excited and terrified” romantic enter the competition and will have several more chances to see him as the show airs on weekdays at 9pm ITV1 and ITVX.

On her father, Jess said: “I would say that he’s a gentle giant. My friends always used to think my dad was intimidating and scary and I wouldn’t get it as he’s not at all. He often makes a lot of shocking dad jokes that I then have to explain to people. But he has the best intentions in everything he does. He’s good fun, he’s funny and knows how to have a laugh and a good time.”

The show

Presenter Davina McCall helms the show, and other contestants include Natalie, Elliott, Janey, Clayton, Paul, Caroline, Roger, Monique, and Sharon.

Their children watch on from The Bunker and cast their predictions.

The show is filmed at a countryside mansion in West Sussex. Surrey.

My Mum, Your Dad continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

YouTube video player

