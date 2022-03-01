Murder in Provence is the latest murder mystery to arrive on Britbox, and TV favourite Roger Allam leads the cast.

Like Hotel Portofino before it, the filming locations are S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G and it follows the fate of the upper classes.

So what is Murder in Provence about, how many episodes is it, and who is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming drama.

Murder in Provence streams on Britbox and has an impressive cast (Credit: ITV/Britbox)

Murder in Provence on Britbox – what’s it about?

If you like Death in Paradise, and The Mallorca Files, then Murder in Provence is one for you.

This has cosy crime drama written ALL over it!

The Britbox original introduces Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque and his girlfriend Marine Bonnet, a criminal psychology professor.

They are a normal, bickering couple living in the dream in a French idyll.

Together, they “investigate the murders, mysteries, and dark underbelly of their idyllic home, Aix-en-Provence”.

Antoine’s trusted confidante, detective Hélène, helps then along the way.

In episode one, Antoine finds his weekend getaway is interrupted by a death.

The killer murdered a prestigious professor just before he was due to announce his replacement.

Antoine remains unconvinced that anyone in the tiny community of academics is capable of murder.

The draw here is actor Roger Allam’s cynical delivery of Antoine’s lines.

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque and Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet in the cast of Murder in Provence (Credit: Britbox/ITV)

Murder in Provence on Britbox – is it based on a book?

Murder in Provence is based on the books by female Canadian author M.L. Longworth.

The books are full of romance, intrigue, and deliciously-described French food.

Downton Abbey writer Shelagh Stephenson handled the TV adaptation of the books.

There are currently nine books in the Verlaque and Bonnet series.

Episode one of Murder in Provence is based on the second novel, Murder in the Rue Dumas.

Booklist says: “Longworth’s novels are mysteries for foodies.

“The plot provides a table upon which the enchanting meals and accompanying wines are served.”

Publishers Weekly adds: “Longworth evokes the pleasures of France in delicious detail – great wine, delicious meals, and fine company.”

Patricia Hodge stars in the cast of Murder in Provence on Britbox (Credit: Britbox/ITV)

How many episodes is it and how can I watch it?

Murder in Provence is a three-part murder mystery.

Each instalment is 90 minutes long.

The series will start streaming on Tuesday March 01 2022 on paid-for service Britbox.

Where is Murder in Provence filmed?

The cast and crew of Murder in Provence filmed in the university city of Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence is situated in the south of France, in a plain overlooking the Arc river.

It was the birthplace of Post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne.

The famous artist often painted the surrounding countryside.

Greatest Showman star Keala Settle stars as Helene Paulik (Credit: Britbox)

Murder in Provence cast on Britbox – Roger Allam plays Antoine Verlaque

Roger Allam portrays Antoine in Murder in Provence.

He’s an investigating judge, which is very important in the French system of justice.

It’s a bit like a detective but one that gathers all the information and presents the case as well.

Before meeting his current girlfriend Marine Bonnet, he was married to an alcoholic who died by suicide.

Of course, actor Roger is perhaps best known for playing DCI Fred Thursday in Endeavour.

He’s played the role from 2012 until the present day.

Roger says that part of the appeal was playing “a very different kind of character to Endeavour”.

Actor Roger, 68, is also famous for playing Illyrio Mopatis in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

He also played Peter Mannion MP in the BBC comedy The Thick of It.

The father-of-two played Adrian Stone in The Missing in 2016, and Marcus Brock in The Politician’s Husband.

He’s well respected for his work in theatre and film.

Roger has played Rufus in The Lady in the Van, Mr. Bentley in The Woman in Black, and Gordon Reece in The Iron Lady.

Murder in Provence star Nancy Carroll is known for playing Lady Felicia in Father Brown (Credit: Britbox)

Nancy Carroll plays Marine Bonnet

Nancy Carroll, 47, plays Marine Bonnet, a criminal psychology professor, in Murder in Provence.

The character of Marine has had an abusive and violent partner.

But she has found a kind of balance with partner Antoine.

Together, they solve crimes where they live in Provence.

Nancy is perhaps best known for playing Lady Felicia in Father Brown.

In 2021, she played Angela Gallop in the heart-wrenching dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s death.

Nancy has also portrayed Anne Tennant in The Crown, and Mary Collins in Prime Suspect 1973.

As a jobbing actress since 1998, she’s appeared in The Bill, Cambridge Spies and Call the Midwife.

Murder in Provence cast: Keala Settle portrays Hélène Paulik

Keala Settle, 46, portrays Hélène in the cast of Murder in Provence.

Hélène is Antoine’s sort of partner.

She’s in the police department and she is of huge importance in investigating all the crimes.

She and Antoine get on tremendously well as well and make each other laugh.

But she’s hugely important to him in gathering the information about the crimes that have been committed.

The actress and singer made her name in musical theatre.

Her roles included Becky in the musical Waitress, and Tracy in the national tour of Hairspray.

She shot to fame as bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the musical film The Greatest Showman.

Since her role opposite Hugh Jackman, she’s played Viv Lawrence in All My Life, and Christina Winters in Big Shot.

Patricia Hodge in Murder in Provence (Credit: Britbox)

Patricia Hodge plays Florence Bonnet

Veteran actress Patricia Hodge OBE, 75, portrays Marine’s mum Florence Bonnet.

TV fans will probably know her best for playing Phyllida Erskine-Brown in Rumpole of the Bailey from 1978 to 1992.

Patricia also played the title role in Jemima Shore Investigates, and Geraldine in The Legacy of Reginald Perrin.

Miranda fans will know and love Patricia for her role as Penny in the BBC sitcom.

She played the role from 2009 to 2015.

More recently, she played Mrs Pumphrey in All Creatures Great and Small.

She’s also starred as Lady Roche in Roadkill, and Ursula Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

Kirsty Bushell portrays Sylvie

Kirsty Bushell plays Sylvie in the cast of Murder in Provence.

She’s describes as an “arty, flaky, wayward photographer”.

She is a long-standing friend of Marine’s – and in a lovely twist, actresses Kirsty and Nancy Carroll are also good friends in real life.

Sylvie and Marine’s onscreen relationship is a strong, loving, supportive female relationship.

Viewers might know Kirsty best for playing Jackie Williams in Casualty in 2019, or Nicola in the 2014 series Silk.

She has also popped up as Caroline Lacy in Motherland, DI Ginny Gray in Silent Witness, and Maggie in Injustice.

Kirsty Bushell as Sylvie in Murder in Provence (Credit: Britbox)

Murder in Provence cast on Britbox: Lizzy McInnerny stars as Maria Pogarovsky

Lizzy McInnerny stars as Maria Pogarovsky in Murder in Provence.

Actress Lizzy is the younger sister of Blackadder star Tim!

Viewers may also recognise her for playing Rita in Nearly Famous, Karen in Best Friends, and Laura in Casualty.

Soap fans might know her for playing Inspector Sara Robinson in Hollyoaks, and D.S. Kline in Corrie!

More recently, TV viewers may have seen her portraying Norah in Back to Life, Mrs Hawkins in Behind Her Eyes, and Bobo Macdonald in The Crown.

Louise Delaware plays Claire Rocchia

Louise Delaware plays Claire in the cast of Murder in Provence.

Viewers will know the 52-year-old actress for her roles as Lia Costoya in No Angels.

She also played Marion James in Waterloo Road, and Mrs. Browning in Dracula.

Louise starred as Colette in Holby City from 2013 to 2014, and Sarah in In the Dark.

Louise married The Split star Stephen Mangan in 2007.

Who else appears in the cast of Murder in Provence on Britbox?

The cast of Murder in Provence also includes Ashes to Ashes actor Geff Francis as Francois.

Samuel Barnett – who played Stephen Port’s neighbour in Four Lives – portrays Didier Laurent.

Meanwhile, Christophe Tek stars as Philippe, Jonathan Aris plays Lucien, and Leila Mimmack portrays Audrey.

Paul Bazely stars as Bernard, Cara Horgan plays Elodie, Sara Powell is Cosette, and Jeremy Clyde portrays Georges.

Also, Melanie Gutteridge stars as Béatrice de Keppel Valois.

Murder in Provence starts streaming on Britbox from Tuesday March 01 2022.

